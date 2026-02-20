Transfer Rumors: European Giants Want Fernandes; Haaland’s Man City Exit Threat

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Sandro Tonali is a target for Man Utd. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United are open to cashing in on Bruno Fernandes to fund a midfield rebuild this summer. There is interest from the Saudi Pro League, but both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to keep the Portugal international in Europe. (Source: Mark Brus)

Coming in at Man Utd could be Sandro Tonali. The Newcastle United midfielder hopes to complete a switch to Old Trafford and is giving his priority to the Red Devils despite rival interest from Arsenal. (Source: Football Insider)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is another under consideration, but competition for his signature is expected from both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: Fussball Daten)

Aston Villa and Liverpool are both tracking Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, hoping to tempt the young star away with the allure of Champions League action. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal failed with a bid worth €120 million (£104.8 million, $141.7 million) for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez before turning to Viktor Gyökeres last summer. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Olympiacos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, 23, is set to be the subject of a €20 million (£17.5 million, $23.6 million) bid from Nottingham Forest, but Arsenal and Liverpool are both considering rival offers for a goalkeeper who is also on the radars of Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. (Source: Area Napoli)

Another goalkeeper, Bart Verbruggen of Brighton & Hove Albion, is a target for Chelsea heading into the summer window. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa want to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson upon his return from a loan with Bayern Munich, but Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham are all interested in the Senegal international. (Source: Football FanCast)

Liverpool are in the process of wrapping up the signing of Palmeiras winger Allan, who will remain in Brazil until after the World Cup. The deal could be worth around €35 million (£30.6 million, $41.3 million). (Source: The Football)

Pep Guardiola has informed Bernardo Silva that he will not be retained by Manchester City beyond this season. Barcelona is seen as a likely landing spot. (Source: El Nacional)

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has informed Guardiola that he will leave Man City if the manager departs, perhaps as early as this summer. (Source: Topskills Sports UK)

West Ham United have moved early to try and win the race for Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David ahead of Brighton, Leeds United, Newcastle and Sunderland. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Rangers are ready to demand over £10 million ($13.5 million) to sell 24-year-old center back Emmanuel Fernandez amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Source: Rangers News)

La Liga

Jules Koundé has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Lamine Yamal has warned Barcelona not to sell right back Jules Koundé this summer. Not only are the pair close on the pitch, but the Frenchman is one of Yamal’s closest friends behind the scenes, and he has made it clear he would not be happy to see Koundé sold. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid are among the big names monitoring Tottenham center back Luka Vušković after his impressive loan with Hamburg. (Source: Fichajes)

While David Alaba will leave Real Madrid this summer when his contract expires, Real Madrid are considering a u-turn to prevent Antonio Rüdiger from doing the same and could offer the German a new deal. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona are so furious about the departures of Marc Guiu (Chelsea) and Dro Fernández (PSG) that they have altered their approach to youth contracts with gradually increasing release clauses, hoping to avoid losing any other young prospects for cheap. (Source: SPORT)

Barcelona could trigger their €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.4 million) option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Man Utd before selling him to one of a number of suitors who have voiced a willingness to pay twice that figure. The funds would be used to bring Jan Virgili back from Mallorca in his place. (Source: El Nacional)

Levante striker Karl Etta Eyong fought off his club’s attempts to sell him to CSKA Moscow after an offer of over €30 million (£26.2 million, $35.4 million) was accepted. The 22-year-old wants a bigger move in the summer and has interest from Arsenal, Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

