Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. Could Anchor Virginia Tech's Offense in 2026

Virginia Tech's offense has plenty of questions as it heads into the 2026 season, but one strength that's emerging is depth and continuity in the running back room. With the return of Marcellous Hawkins and promising freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr., the Hokies look poised to build an identity on the ground that can help stabalize the offense next season.

Hawkins' Impact and What he Brings Back:

The redshirt junior out of Oklahoma City was Virginia Tech's most productive running back in 2025. He carried the ball 118 times for 749 yards, averaging 6.3 yards a carry. He had multiple 100-yard rushing games and provided strong production after contact.

Hawkins' production in 2025 becomes more impressive when viewed in context. Virginia Tech struggled to find consistency passing the football, which allowed defenses to load the box and key in on the run. His ability to remain effective despite limited offensive balance speaks to his reliability and why the coaching staff can confidently build around him moving forward.

His decision to return to Blacksburg for the 2026 season gives head coach James Franklin and his staff a reliable workhorse with proven production in the ACC. Hawkin's combination of patience, vision and ability to gain tough yardage should continue to make him a centerpiece of the Hokies' offense.

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) runs the ball against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Overton Jr.'s Upside and Freshman Breakout:

While Hawkins brings steadiness, Overton brings intrigue. Though his freshman season was shortened due to injury, Overton made the most of his limited opportunities, showing burst and balance. The Woodbridge, Va. native rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries, averaging nearly six yards per attempt.

Overton's game is different from Hawkins'. He is more of a change-of-pace, explosive runner with the ability to make plays in open space. That diversity in running style gives the Hokies an offensive balance that they did not have for most of this past season.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton (16) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts:

Hawkins and Overton do not solve every issue on Virginia Tech's offense, but they give the Hokies a solid starting point. In a season where Virginia Tech ranked near the bottom of the ACC in total offense and struggled to find consistency through the air, its rushing attack was a rare bright spot.

For Virginia Tech to truly make a step forward in 2026, improvement at quarterback and along the offensive line will be crucial. If the Hokies can continue to develop around this backfield duo, particularly by giving them an improved offensive line and by taking pressure off with a quality passing attack, that unit could become one of the most reliable in the ACC.

