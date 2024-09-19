Metallica Set to Play Full Concert in Lane Stadium
Lane Stadium has etched itself in the long history of college football stadiums with great atmospheres-like Neyland Stadium or Beaver Stadium--all due to one song. 'Enter Sandman' by Metallica.
For years, 'Enter Sandman' has been the entrance of the football team, a tradition that has transcended the sport of football, and has now been implemented in other sports like basketball.
With the song being so important to Virginia Tech culture, there has long been a calling from Hokies' fans on the Hokies' administration and athletic staff to have Metallica make a full concert appearance at Lane Stadium.
An appearance like this would transcend the current connection between Virginia Tech Athletics and the band.
Now, Metallica has announced that their record-breaking M72 World Tour will go on for another year, with a stop in the ever-historic Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.
This concert is the first of its kind, as Metallica has ventured into the DMV before, but a Metallica concert has never happened at Lane Stadium.
The concert will take place on May 7th, and tickets will be available as early as Monday, September 23rd.
Metallica also announced the openers for the extended portion of their tour, a long list which includes Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies, and Ice Nine Kills. The performance in Blacksburg will be opened by Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies, as other concerts--like the one in Denver, Colorado will be opened by Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills.
This show comes after the 20th anniversary of the 'Enter Sandman' entrance of the Hokies. Here's a bit of information from the official press release from Metallica.
"In a new twist, M72 2025 will also include several single shows with the full production, including the in-the-round stage and Snake Pit. Among them are two college football stadiums: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, and our first-ever visit to Blacksburg, Virginia, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies. The show at Lane Stadium will mark the culmination of 20+ years of “Enter Sandman” playing as the Hokies take the field."