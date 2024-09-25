Miami Reveals It's Uniform Combination For Friday's Matchup With Virginia Tech
An old Big East Rivalry will be the center of the College Football world on Friday night when Miami and Virginia Tech battle it out at Hard Rock Stadium. Virginia Tech is 2-2 and coming off of a loss to Rutgers, while Miami is flying high and ranked No. 7 in the country after a dominant 4-0 start. After an offseason of hype around the Hokies, they have not met expectations, but they have a chance to get an upest win in ACC play and that could start to turn their season around.
Ahead of the game on Friday, the Hurricanes have released the uniforms that they will be wearing. It will be white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants for Miami on Friday.
When he gave his weekly press conference to start the week on Monday, Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talked plenty about the upcoming game vs Virginia Tech.
"We have an opportunity to open up conference play against you know one of our storied rivals um can't say enough about them I think we've seen enough tape to know these guys are as talented is anybody um that we have faced and then some especially talented up front, very powerful, explosive, twitchy top 10 sacks in the country for a reason and they're deep um they got all kinds of you know they play their base stuff but they also have significant amount of exotic pressures in our high pressure organization they're very organized they're really good tacklers um on defense they're long, a lot of athletic ability, a lot of speed, they do a good job on the back end, one of the top cover teams in the country and then they're again complimented by awesome special teams as Virginia Tech always is and offensively I think um you know you've all seen it, I mean this is a team that returns 20 I believe of 22 starters from last year's team, one of the favorites not only to to win the conference but to be in the college football playoff. They're loaded, they're a loaded football team and their quarterback is an extremely explosive dangerous accurate player and great, great leader, and they are big, massive upfront, great running game explosive receivers. Looking forward to a great matchup."
It is going to be a tough matchup for the Hokies on Friday night and they are going to have to play a near-perfect game to try and put themselves into position to try and win the game.