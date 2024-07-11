Michael Vick Will Showcase Virginia Tech This Weekend In New EA Sports College Football 25 Video Game
The anticipation for the new EA Sports College Football Video Game is off the charts ahead of the game's official release next week. There has been a series of reveals over the course of the past couple of weeks, showcasing the different modes in the games and looking at what makes each school unique. This weekend, there will be a gameday showcase where different schools will be shown by those affiliated with different schools and one of those schools is Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech is set to be showcased by one of the greatest college football quarterbacks of all time, none other than Hokies legend Michael Vick.
It is going to be a great event to see what it will be like to play with Virginia Tech in the upcoming video game. One thing that we learned this week is that Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong is one of the top 100 players in the game, coming in at No. 66 overall. With Vick playing as the Hokies this weekend, we will finally get to see what kind of rating quarterback Kyron Drones and other Virginia Tech players hold.
This was written by our RJ Schafer yesterday about the upcoming game:
Only 15 ACC players ended up cracking the top 100 in EA Sports' College Football 25 top 100 player ratings. A whopping 31 players came from the Big Ten, and 29 players out of the SEC.
Out of all of the ACC players, Virginia Tech landed one in the top 100, cornerback Dorian Strong, who was ranked as the 66th best player in the game. Strong was listed as a 91 overall player, with 91 speed, 94 acceleration, 58 strength, 90 awareness, and 90 jumping. These are the only stats available to the public, as the full ratings may come out at a later date, or may be released when the game comes out.
The ACC only landed three players in the top 25 rankings in the list.
Clemson's star linebacker and edge rusher Barrett Carter was ranked as the 15th best player in the game. Carter's 97 awareness rating placed him at the top of all outside linebackers in the game, and tied-fifth for all players in the game. Carter only trailed Shedeur Sanders (98), Emeka Egbuka (98), Dillon Gabriel (99), and Jason Henderson (99).
The other top 25 ACC players were North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton who ranked as the 22nd best player, and Cal running back Jaydn Ott who ranked at just 25th.
There's a few more players ahead of Dorian Strong in the ACC.
There were only two ACC players in the secondary who were rated higher than Dorian Strong, a good sign for fans hoping that Strong makes All-ACC First Team. Ranked at 39th and 40th respectively, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, and Louisville cornerback Quincy Riley placed ahead of Strong. Riley and Sanker both received higher strength ratings than Strong's lowly 58 rating, which places him last among all ACC players in the top 100 list.
Bringing up the 6th and 7th spots in the ACC, is North Carolina defensive end Kaimon Rucker, and SMU interior lineman Logan Parr. After placing in the Second-Team All-ACC last year, Kaimon Rucker was given a 91 overall rating, placing him at 56th in the top 100. Logan Parr, who was a First-Team All-AAC player, is joining his first year in the ACC and bringing SMU with him. Parr was also given a 91 overall rating, but placed 63rd in the top 100.
The 8th highest rated player in the ACC is Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong. As mentioned earlier, Strong also received a 91 overall player rating, but placed 66th overall. 8th in the ACC is probably a fair ranking for Strong, but some fans may want to see his overall ranking higher than 66th place.
In the top 100 list, There were seven players ahead of Strong in the ACC, and there were seven behind him as well.
Miami halfback Damien Martinez (67th), Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II (69th), Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte (72nd), Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. (78th), Florida state edge rusher Patrick Payton (87th), Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (91st), and Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (93rd) round out the ACC's selection of players in the top 100.
Bear in mind, these ratings are subject to change throughout the season, which means players like Dorian Strong can shoot up the top 100 ratings, but can also move downward. Hopefully throughout the season, more Virginia Tech players will get to put their name on this list.