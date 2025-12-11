Michigan Fires Sherrone Moore: Here's How It Impacts Virginia Tech

Michigan announced on Wednesday, December 10th that they would be parting ways with Sherrone Moore due to innapropriate relations with a Michigan staff member. I won't be getting into that at all, but his dismissal could have a big ripple effect on the impact for Virginia Tech's 2026 recruiting class.

Virginia Tech was heavily targetting two, maybe three of Michigan's commits that hail from the state of Virginia. The first, and most rumored one, is Travis Johnson, a top 150 player in the country and a top three player in Virginia according to the 247 sports composite. It took all the way up until his signing for Michigan fans to be able to breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the Hokies could not take him.

The Hokies also made a late push for Andre Clarke Jr., who also ended up signing with Michigan. Clarke is a top 225 player in the country and the fifth best player in Virginia by the composite rankings. Similar to Johnson, nobody knew exactly where Clarke would end up until he signed on the dotted line to land at Michigan.

Lastly - and this one is definitely wishful speculation by the fanbase, per sources, Virginia Tech is believed to have made a push at Savion Hiter, causing Michigan to up their offer and Hiter to delay his signing by a day. Hiter is a top-10 player in the country along with being ranked as the best running back and in-state recruit.

Why is this important? Well, even though it's after signing day and all three of those players signed, they can all request a release from their National Letter of Intent, which would likely be granted. In that case, they would be able to go wherever they want and sign in February, during the normal signing period.

While these may not all happen, it is more than possible that one or two of them could. If they all three did commit, that would propell Virginia Tech's class up to 17th in the country and third in the ACC, behind only Miami and Florida State.

That's wishful thinking, though. More realistically, Virginia Tech could land Travis Johnson and Andre Clarke Jr., who both Michigan and Virginia Tech fans expected to land at Virginia Tech prior to signing anyways. If they were to land those two, it would put Virginia Tech's class in the top 20 for the first time since 2008 according to 247 sports. That 2008 class was ranked 18th in the country by the composite.

The news of Moore's firing is ultimately great news for the Hokies, as it gives them a second chance at landing a few more blue-chip guys that they made big pushes for on signing day.

We will have more as this story develops.

More Virginia Tech Football News: