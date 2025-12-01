Three-Star Quarterback Troy Huhn Commits To Virginia Tech
This morning, California three-star quarterback Troy Huhn announced his commitment to Virginia Tech.
Ever since the Franklin hire became official, experts quickly predicted Troy Huhn to be one of the guys who would quickly follow Franklin to Blacksburg and play for Virginia Tech. Well, it became official today.
Huhn pledged to James Franklin and Penn State back in June of 2024 and stayed committed to playing there for over a year. He decommitted from Penn State following James Franklin's dismissal in October. His committment comes just hours following Cole Bergeron's decommitment from Virginia Tech - some speculate that the two are related.
247 Sports Composite has Troy Huhn listed at the 21st best quarterback in the class and the 309th best player overall. He is ranked 27th in the state of California. He weighs 215 pounds and stands at a stout 6-foot-4.5.
He has offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Indiana, and many more. He has visted Penn State and Ohio State prior to committing to Penn State.
Looking over to his numbers, MaxPreps reports that the product of San Marcos, California completed 71.4% of his passes this year with an average of 10.6 yards per attempt. He threw for 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions across six games. With that, he ran for 217 yards and five touchdowns, giving him 22 touchdowns to just two interceptions across the entire season.
He's a winner, too. He started 16 games in his career - 10 as a sophomore and six as a senior. In those 16 games, his schools went 11-5 and he scored 36 career touchdowns. That is an average of 2.25 per game. He did throw eight interceptions, but six of those came during his sophomore season (two in his first career start). Those types of numbers can be expected from a 15-16 year old playing high level football in California. His team is ranked as the 14th team in the state.
This is a huge get for Franklin and Co. to snag a high level quarterback from across the country. It shows that he is committed to building this program from the high school ranks no matter what it takes.
After spending some times watching Huhn's film, I am high on him as a passer. He isn't a scrambler, but he has improvision abilities as well, and he had no problem showing that on his film.