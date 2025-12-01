Four-Star Offensive Lineman Thomas Wilder Commits To Virginia Tech
James Franklin continues to stay red hot on the trail, this time landing a top-10 in-state recruit in with offensive lineman Thomas Wilder. He is the latest in a string offensive line commitment since new head coach James Franklin landed at Virginia Tech, showing that he is putting an emphasis on having a strong offensive line, which Virginia Tech has not had in recent years.
Back in early July, Wilder comitted to Virginia Tech and then opted to decommit, shortly after Brent Pry and Virginia Tech parted ways in September following an 0-3 start.
Maryland was considered his top suitor and most thought that he was effectively a lock prior to James Franklin's arrival in Blacksburg, which turned his entire recruitment around, allowing for Virginia Tech to swoop back in and land the Green Run product.
The Virginia Beach native has an incredible offer list, which includes Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.
He made a couple of official visits prior to committing to Virginia Tech, including Maryland, Penn State, and UNC.
Wilder comes from a very established program at Green Run, where he was teammates with Keylen Adams, Jayde Anderson, Knahlij Harrell and Zeke Chinwike, all of which currently plays for Virginia Tech. He also marks the third Green Run product to commit to Virginia Tech in this cycle, joining Zaevion Cleveland and Kamren Johnson, both three stars.
247 Sports describes Wilder as having an "optimal build for offensive tackle.". They also report that he does have slower than average foot speed according to data, so he would likely play at right tackle once he got to college football.
Standing at 6'7, 295 pounds, he has a frame that could, but does not need to fill out a ton more for him to have the body to be college ready. Obviously, it's hard for offensive linemen to play early on at the next level due to the technicality, physicality, and importance of having the best possible play in the trenches.
Franklin has continued to emphasize recruiting the offensive line early on in his tenure at Virginia Tech, and landing Wilder just continues to prove that, along with proving his ability to recruit the Hokies home state, showing that he is no longer a thorn in Virginia Tech's side in regards to recruiting, but rather, their leader into a better future.