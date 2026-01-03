Michigan State OL Transfer Justin Bell Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to expand its list of transfer portal visitors as the Hokies look to reshape their roster ahead of the upcoming season. The latest addition is Michigan State offensive lineman Just Bell, who is coming off his true freshman year with the Spartans. The visit was first reported by247Sports reporter Kolby Crawford.

Michigan State transfer OL Justin Bell plans to visit Virginia Tech, he tells me for @247Sports.



Read: https://t.co/vMZT7g8YD1 pic.twitter.com/SQSJV0z4Id — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) January 2, 2026

Bell arrives in the portal as a developmental offensive lineman with significant physical upside. A native of Macomb, Michigan, he spent the 2025 season at Michigan State but did not appear in a game during his true freshman campaign. Despite the lack of game action, Bell remains a highly intriguing prospect due to his size, frame and long-term potential in the trenches.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 311 pounds, Bell fits the prototype of a modern Power Four offensive tackle. His length and build project well on the edge, particularly in pass protection, where size and reach can neutralize speed rushers. While he did not log snaps during the season, Bell benefited from a year of strength and conditioning at the Big Ten level, an important step in the developmental process for young offensive linemen.

Bell was regarded as a solid high school prospect coming out of Michigan and earned an opportunity at Michigan State based on his physical traits and upside rather than immediate readiness. Like many first-year offensive linemen, especially tackles, Bell spent his freshman season learning technique, adjusting to the speed of the college game and building strength rather than competing for immediate playing time.

Virginia Tech’s interest in Bell aligns with the program’s broader approach in the transfer portal, particularly along the offensive line. The Hokies have made it clear that adding size, youth and depth up front is a priority as they look toward the future. Offensive line depth has been tested and struggled in recent seasons, and the staff has emphasized creating competition across the two-deep to stabilize the unit.

For Virginia Tech, Bell represents a longer-term investment rather than a plug-and-play starter. His lack of collegiate game experience suggests he would likely begin as a developmental piece, but his physical profile gives him a chance to compete for meaningful snaps as he progresses. With multiple years of eligibility remaining, Bell offers roster flexibility and the opportunity to be molded within the Hokies' system.

Bell was targetted by Matt Moore at West Virginia, and that is likely where the connection comes from. As a recruit out of high school, Bell visited Matt Moore at West Virginia before ultimately committing to Michigan State a few weeks later.

As Virginia Tech continues to host transfer portal visitors, Bell’s visit underscores the emphasis on building sustainable depth along the offensive line. While he may not arrive with proven production, his size and potential make him a name to watch as the Hokies evaluate options to strengthen the foundation of their offense moving forward.