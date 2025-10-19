Midseason Linebacker Report Card: How Does The Unit Stack Up?
Tech’s linebacker corps remains one of the team’s biggest mysteries — flashes of promise followed by long stretches of inconsistency. What was expected to be a stabilizing force for the Hokies’ defense has instead become a patchwork group, shuffled repeatedly by injuries, transfers and uneven performances.
The result? A position room still searching for rhythm, chemistry and reliability as the stretch run of the ACC slate looms.
The numbers tell much of the story. According to Pro Football Focus, Gabe Williams leads all Tech linebackers with a 72.5 overall grade, the only member of the group to crack the top ten among all defensive players. Williams, however, has only played two snaps.
Kaleb Spencer sits second among the group with a 63.2 grade (22nd overall on the team), followed by Caleb Woodson at 62.7 (24th), true freshman Noah Chambers at 62.4 (26th) and veteran Jaden Keller, also at 62.4 (27th).
Few position groups have been hit harder by attrition. Michael Short’s transfer portal exit in September created an immediate leadership and depth void, forcing younger players into expanded roles earlier than expected, especially Chambers. Woodson’s three-game absence midseason further complicated rotations and forced defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes to lean on Chambers and Keller to hold things together.
Then came the latest blow: Keller missing Week 7 against Georgia Tech, leaving the Hokies even thinner in the heart of their defense. With so many moving pieces, cohesion has been difficult to build. Communication lapses have shown up, especially in zone coverage and against option looks, where misreads have led to chunk plays over the middle.
Despite the turbulence, there are reasons for optimism.
Spencer, a safety-turned-linebacker, continues to look more comfortable each week. His transition hasn’t been seamless, but his coverage ability gives Tech flexibility and he's proven to be an adept tackler, tallying 11 against NC State.
Perhaps the most pleasant surprise has been Chambers, who’s held his own as a true freshman. Chambers’ 62.4 grade reflects some growing pains, but his instincts are promising, and he’s shown an ability to shed blocks in traffic that belies his age. If he continues developing, he could be a future cornerstone.
For the team, as a whole, the issues start with tackling. Missed tackles in space have extended drives and turned short gains into explosive plays. The linebackers’ collective angles to the ball have been inconsistent, often leaving the secondary in damage-control mode.
While Virginia Tech’s front has improved in generating penetration, but the second level hasn’t always capitalized. Too often, linebackers overrun plays or get washed out by climbing offensive linemen, creating cutback lanes that opponents exploit.
Coverage remains another sore spot. Linebackers have been targeted frequently in the flats and seams, with inconsistent awareness in zone drops. Heading into the second half, the biggest question is stability. Can this group stay healthy long enough to find cohesion?
The Hokies’ linebackers have been serviceable at best, erratic at worst. The flashes from Williams, Spencer and Chambers offer hope for the future, but inconsistency, injuries and portal losses have left the room short of expectations. If Virginia Tech is to make a late-season push, it’ll start with this group playing more disciplined, assignment-sound football. My grade for the linebackers is a C-, one that reflects both the patches of development that this team has made, and the the long strides it must continue to make ov