Midseason PFF Grades for Virginia Tech Football: Who Rules the Roost?
Four offensive players tallied a grade over 70.
The Hokies are now at their first bye week of the season; through seven games, here's a look at the rankings of every player on both offense and defense by total rating.
Offense:
- HB Terion Stewart (No. 8) - 76.6
- HB Marcellous Hawkins (No. 27) - 76.2
- QB Kyron Drones (No. 1) - 74.2
- TE Harrison Saint Germain (No. 87) - 73.9
- HB Tyler Mason (No. 23) - 68.2
- WR Tucker Holloway (No. 11) - 66.2
- HB PJ Prioleau (No. 20) - 65.9
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (No. 13) - 65.6
- WR Ayden Greene (No. 0) - 64.5
- WR Cameron Seldon (No. 9) - 63.8
- WR Takye Heath (No. 2) - 62.3
- HB Jeremiah Coney (No. 4) - 61.6
- WR Devin Alves (No. 81) - 60.9
- WR Donavon Greene (No. 3) - 60.6
- TE Cole Reemsnyder (No. 99) - 60.0
- OT Jahzari Priester (No. 72) - 60.0
- WR Isaiah Spencer (No. 11) - 59.8
- C Kyle Altuner (No. 62) - 59.4
- OT Tomas Rimac (No. 55) - 59.3
- HB Braydon Bennett (No. 24) - 59.3
- G Layth Ghannam (No. 56) - 54.4
- G Montavious Cunningham (No. 66) - 52.9
- G Gavin Crawford (No. 71) - 51.4
- OT Johnny Garrett (No. 79) - 51.1
- OT Hannes Hammer (No. 67) - 50.2
- TE Benji Gosnell (No. 82) - 50.0
- OT Aidan Lynch (No. 76) - 49.3
- G Lucas Austin (No. 57) - 48.7
- WR Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (No. 15) - 46.8
- TE Zeke Wimbush (No. 88) - 43.5
- G Tommy Ricard (No. 58) - 41.3
- QB William "Pop" Watson III (No. 5) - 39.2
Players in italics have transferred, intend to or have entered the transfer portal or are no longer with the team.
Defense:
- DI Kemari Copeland (No. 13) - 79.8
- DI Immanuel Hickman Sr. (No. 97) - 78.0
- EDGE Jason Abbey (No. 31) - 75.5
- S Quentin Reddish (No. 0) - 74.1
- DI Kody Huisman (No. 98) - 73.9
- EDGE James Jennette (No. 57) - 73.5
- DI Emmett Laws (No. 99) - 73.0
- EDGE Elhadj Fall (No. 94) - 72.9
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (No. 9) - 72.7
- LB Gabe Williams (No. 12) - 72.5
- EDGE Ben Bell (No. 33) - 72.3
- DI Gerard Johnson (No. 55) - 71.8
- CB Joseph Reddish (No. 21) - 68.5
- DI Christian Evans (No. 88) - 68.2
- S Christian Ellis (No. 8) - 67.3
- S Sheldon Robinson (No. 14) - 67.2
- EDGE Zeke Chinwike (No. 58) - 66.9
- EDGE Deric Dandy (No. 32) - 65.1
- CB Sherrod Covil (No. 7) - 64.9
- CB Thomas Williams (No. 23) - 64.8
- EDGE Brett Clatterbaugh (No. 44) - 63.4
- LB Kaleb Spencer (No. 3) - 63.2
- CB Jahmari DeLoatch (No. 29) - 63.0
- LB Caleb Woodson (No. 20) - 62.7
- DI Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (No. 22) - 62.6
- LB Noah Chambers (No. 16) - 62.4
- LB Jaden Keller (No. 24) - 62.4
- S Brennan Johnson (No. 15) - 62.0
- LB Darius Taylor (No. 50) - 62.0
- LB Will Johnson (No. 53) - 61.5
- S Noah Jenkins (No. 19) - 61.4
- EDGE James Djonkam (No. 66) - 61.3
- CB Isaiah Cash (No. 18) - 60.8
- EDGE Aycen Stevens (No. 42) - 58.6
- EDGE Keyshawn Burgos (No. 2) - 57.9
- CB Jordan "Jojo" Crim (No. 35) - 57.8
- LB Michael Short (No. 30) - 57.4
- LB Antwone Santiago (No. 26) - 56.8
- S Tyson Flowers (No. 11) - 56.5
- LB George Ballance (No. 41) - 54.5
- CB Krystian Williams (No. 4) - 49.9
- EDGE Arias Nash (No. 92) - 48.3
- CB Dante Lovett (No. 1) - 48.2
- S Jordan Bass (No. 6) - 46.5
- CB Caleb Brown (No. 17) - 44.0
- CB Knahlij Harrell (No. 28) - 34.2
Players in italics have transferred, intend to or have entered the transfer portal or are no longer with the team.
