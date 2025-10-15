All Hokies

Midseason PFF Grades for Virginia Tech Football: Who Rules the Roost?

Four offensive players tallied a grade over 70.

Thomas Hughes

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Ga.; Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) celebrates with running back Terion Stewart (8). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Ga.; Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) celebrates with running back Terion Stewart (8). / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Hokies are now at their first bye week of the season; through seven games, here's a look at the rankings of every player on both offense and defense by total rating.

Offense:

  1. HB Terion Stewart (No. 8) - 76.6
  2. HB Marcellous Hawkins (No. 27) - 76.2
  3. QB Kyron Drones (No. 1) - 74.2
  4. TE Harrison Saint Germain (No. 87) - 73.9
  5. HB Tyler Mason (No. 23) - 68.2
  6. WR Tucker Holloway (No. 11) - 66.2
  7. HB PJ Prioleau (No. 20) - 65.9
  8. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (No. 13) - 65.6
  9. WR Ayden Greene (No. 0) - 64.5
  10. WR Cameron Seldon (No. 9) - 63.8
  11. WR Takye Heath (No. 2) - 62.3
  12. HB Jeremiah Coney (No. 4) - 61.6
  13. WR Devin Alves (No. 81) - 60.9
  14. WR Donavon Greene (No. 3) - 60.6
  15. TE Cole Reemsnyder (No. 99) - 60.0
  16. OT Jahzari Priester (No. 72) - 60.0
  17. WR Isaiah Spencer (No. 11) - 59.8
  18. C Kyle Altuner (No. 62) - 59.4
  19. OT Tomas Rimac (No. 55) - 59.3
  20. HB Braydon Bennett (No. 24) - 59.3
  21. G Layth Ghannam (No. 56) - 54.4
  22. G Montavious Cunningham (No. 66) - 52.9
  23. G Gavin Crawford (No. 71) - 51.4
  24. OT Johnny Garrett (No. 79) - 51.1
  25. OT Hannes Hammer (No. 67) - 50.2
  26. TE Benji Gosnell (No. 82) - 50.0
  27. OT Aidan Lynch (No. 76) - 49.3
  28. G Lucas Austin (No. 57) - 48.7
  29. WR Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (No. 15) - 46.8
  30. TE Zeke Wimbush (No. 88) - 43.5
  31. G Tommy Ricard (No. 58) - 41.3
  32. QB William "Pop" Watson III (No. 5) - 39.2

Players in italics have transferred, intend to or have entered the transfer portal or are no longer with the team.

Defense:

  1. DI Kemari Copeland (No. 13) - 79.8
  2. DI Immanuel Hickman Sr. (No. 97) - 78.0
  3. EDGE Jason Abbey (No. 31) - 75.5
  4. S Quentin Reddish (No. 0) - 74.1
  5. DI Kody Huisman (No. 98) - 73.9
  6. EDGE James Jennette (No. 57) - 73.5
  7. DI Emmett Laws (No. 99) - 73.0
  8. EDGE Elhadj Fall (No. 94) - 72.9
  9. CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (No. 9) - 72.7
  10. LB Gabe Williams (No. 12) - 72.5
  11. EDGE Ben Bell (No. 33) - 72.3
  12. DI Gerard Johnson (No. 55) - 71.8
  13. CB Joseph Reddish (No. 21) - 68.5
  14. DI Christian Evans (No. 88) - 68.2
  15. S Christian Ellis (No. 8) - 67.3
  16. S Sheldon Robinson (No. 14) - 67.2
  17. EDGE Zeke Chinwike (No. 58) - 66.9
  18. EDGE Deric Dandy (No. 32) - 65.1
  19. CB Sherrod Covil (No. 7) - 64.9
  20. CB Thomas Williams (No. 23) - 64.8
  21. EDGE Brett Clatterbaugh (No. 44) - 63.4
  22. LB Kaleb Spencer (No. 3) - 63.2
  23. CB Jahmari DeLoatch (No. 29) - 63.0
  24. LB Caleb Woodson (No. 20) - 62.7
  25. DI Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (No. 22) - 62.6
  26. LB Noah Chambers (No. 16) - 62.4
  27. LB Jaden Keller (No. 24) - 62.4
  28. S Brennan Johnson (No. 15) - 62.0
  29. LB Darius Taylor (No. 50) - 62.0
  30. LB Will Johnson (No. 53) - 61.5
  31. S Noah Jenkins (No. 19) - 61.4
  32. EDGE James Djonkam (No. 66) - 61.3
  33. CB Isaiah Cash (No. 18) - 60.8
  34. EDGE Aycen Stevens (No. 42) - 58.6
  35. EDGE Keyshawn Burgos (No. 2) - 57.9
  36. CB Jordan "Jojo" Crim (No. 35) - 57.8
  37. LB Michael Short (No. 30) - 57.4
  38. LB Antwone Santiago (No. 26) - 56.8
  39. S Tyson Flowers (No. 11) - 56.5
  40. LB George Ballance (No. 41) - 54.5
  41. CB Krystian Williams (No. 4) - 49.9
  42. EDGE Arias Nash (No. 92) - 48.3
  43. CB Dante Lovett (No. 1) - 48.2
  44. S Jordan Bass (No. 6) - 46.5
  45. CB Caleb Brown (No. 17) - 44.0
  46. CB Knahlij Harrell (No. 28) - 34.2

Players in italics have transferred, intend to or have entered the transfer portal or are no longer with the team.

Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

