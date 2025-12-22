Multiple Virginia Tech Football Players Announce Their Intent To Return In 2026

On Monday, Dec. 22, Virginia Tech had a few players announce their intent to return to the football program. As of now, the list is Brody Meadows, Jeff Overton, Joshua Clarke and Sheldon Robinson. More names may join this list in the coming days or even later today.

The most notable name, Jeff Overton, will likely be somebody who pushes for a starting running back position in 2026. He missed most of the 2025 season coming off of an injury that he sustained during bowl practice back in December of 2024. He was fortunately able to make a speedy recovery and get back on the field in November.

HOKIE nation let’s do it..🦃 pic.twitter.com/VWft2aBL6n — Jeffrey Overton Jr (@JeffreyOverton1) December 22, 2025

In Overton's four games played, he rushed for 146 yards on 25 attempts, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He had a 38-yard touchdown run in the 34-17 loss against Miami. He also had one catch for 36 yards.

He was Virginia Tech's fifth-highest-graded offensive player, earning an overall grade of 67.4, with passing offense and pass blocking grades of 71.3 and 68.1, respectively, showcasing that he is a solid all-around running back.

Brody Meadows was another big name to announce his intent to return. He missed the entire 2025 season due to an unknown injury but was one of Virginia Tech's best offensive linemen in 2024. He had a 63.6 overall grade with a 62.8 run grade as a redshirt sophomore. He should factor into the interior offensive line rotation, if not start in 2026.

Sheldon Robinson also announced his intent to return after a strong true freshman season. He played in nine games and totaled 20 tackles and was targeted 11 times in coverage, allowing two touchdowns.

He graded out at 61.5 overall with a 70.5 run defense grade and a 73.6 tackling grade. He graded out over 70.0 in the game against Louisville. In that game, he had two tackles and was targetted twice, allowing two catches for nine yards and a long of eight. He should factor into the safety rotation next season.

Lastly, Joshua Clarke also announced that he would be returning. Clarke did not play in the 2025 season due to injury and he played in two games as a true freshman in the 2024 season. 28 of those snaps came against Minnesota as part of a depleted roster in the Dukes Mayo Bowl. He allowed three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Clarke was expected to be a rotational piece in the cornerback room this season, but was sidelined due to injury, requiring him to take a medical redshirt. He should be a third-year player with freshman eligibility next season, which will give the Hokies a ton of time to develop him into a strong player.

More Virginia Tech Football News: