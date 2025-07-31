National Analyst Places Brent Pry On The Hottest Seat In The ACC Entering The Season
Virginia Tech begins fall camp today, and the Hokies are one month away from their season-opening game against South Carolina in Atlanta. Entering fall camp a year ago, Virginia Tech had hype as a potential ACC contender and sneaky college football playoff darkhorse, but the vibes are different around Blacksburg this time around. There is more uncertainty heading into this season for Brent Pry, who is entering his fourth season in charge of the program. After a steady progression from year one to year two, Virginia Tech seemed to go backwards last season, and that is a big reason that Pry finds himself on the hot seat entering 2025. How hot is the seat? On3 Sports Ari Wasserman had Pry sixth in his hot seat rankings entering the year, and he was the only ACC coach in the top eight:
Wasserman is not the only national analyst that has Pry on the hot seat entering the season.
In a 2025 hot seat ranking released earlier this offseson, CBS Sports analyst Sheran Jeyarajah had Pry in the now or never category of the hot seat rankings, which was led by Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie:
"Expectations were high in 2024 with a manageable schedule and returning playmakers on both sides. Instead, Pry delivered a disappointing 6-7 campaign and eighth place finish in the ACC. Things don't get easier with two nonconference games against SEC opponents and many more bowl teams on the schedule. Missing the postseason could shove Pry out of Blacksburg."
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
If Pry wants to play his way off the hot seat, his record in one-score games has to improve and that was something that he openly discussed at ACC Media Days this week:
"Yeah, we've certainly talked about it a lot, as well as everybody else. First of all, it was coaching decisions, making sure we're making the right decisions, not just at the end of the game but throughout the game. Then secondly, being the team that is more mentally and physically tough and prepared at the end of a game to close it out.
So there's a couple different areas that we focused on to make sure we're better there, and certainly we've talked about it. We've leaned into it as a program, how close we were to being the team that we want to be. We were competitive week in and week out and just kept finding ways to come up short as a staff and as a team.
We should arguably be improved in that area. We've put a lot of emphasis there."
Only time will tell if Virginia Tech is actually better in that area. They kick off their season on August 31st in Atlanta against South Carolina and the Gamecocks are entering the game as a big favorite.