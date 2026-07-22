What Represents Success for Virginia Tech Football In 2026?

Since winning eight games in 2019, Virginia Tech football hasn't reached that mark in a season since. Coaching changes, roster turnover and inconsistency have prevented Virginia Tech from taking the next step back toward the top of the ACC. Now, with James Franklin taking over in Blacksburg, expectations have shifted.

Franklin has built a reputation as one of college football's most consistent head coaches. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, every one of his teams has reached bowl eligibility, and several have competed for conference championships and the 2024 squad made the inaugural 12-tema College Football Playoff. That track record naturally raises expectations for a Virginia Tech program desperate to return to relevance.

But what actually constitutes a successful first season? For some, the answer is simple: make a bowl game. Considering the Hokies finished 3-9 a season ago, reaching six wins would represent immediate progress. It would show Franklin has stabilized the program and laid a foundation to build upon.

Yet simply scraping into the postseason feels like setting the bar too low.

Virginia Tech didn't hire Franklin merely to become bowl-eligible. The Hokies hired him because they believe he can restore the program to competing near the top of the ACC on a yearly basis. While nobody should expect that transformation to happen overnight, there should be tangible evidence that Virginia Tech is moving in that direction by the end of 2026.

That starts with the win-loss column.

An 8-4 regular season should be viewed as the benchmark for success in my eyes. It would mark the program's best regular season since 2019 while representing a five-win improvement from last year. More importantly, it would likely mean Virginia Tech handled the games it should win while proving capable of beating quality conference opponents.

The Hokies' schedule provides opportunities to do exactly that. Matchups against VMI, Old Dominion and Stanford are games Virginia Tech should expect to win handily. The bigger measuring stick, however, will come in conference play.

Can it pull off a statement victory against one of the ACC's upper-tier programs in SMU or Miami? Even in defeat, does the team look fundamentally sound, disciplined and capable of matching the physicality of conference contenders?

Those answers may ultimately matter more than whether the Hokies finish with seven or eight wins.

There's also another area where progress must be evident: player development.

Franklin and his staff inherited a roster that blends experienced veterans with promising transfers and young talent. Here's what the peak should look like: By November, Virginia Tech should have clear building blocks emerging across the roster. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer should look comfortable leading the offense. The offensive line should show noticeable improvement. Defensively, the Hokies need to rediscover the physical identity that has historically defined the program.

Perhaps most importantly, Virginia Tech needs to feel relevant again.

Ultimately, success in 2026 isn't solely about a specific record, but rather, proving that Franklin's vision is taking shape.

It's about proving James Franklin's vision is taking shape.

If Virginia Tech finishes with eight or more wins, returns to the postseason comfortably, competes for the upper half of the ACC standings and leaves fans believing the Hokies are positioned to contend in the years ahead, the season should be viewed as a successful first step.

After seven years of searching for sustained progress, that would be exactly what Virginia Tech has been waiting for.

Virginia Tech's season starts on Saturday, Sept. 5 against VMI. The contest starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network, and it will be the first matchup between the two schools since the 1984 campaign.