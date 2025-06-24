New Bowl Projections Give Virginia Tech A First Time Matchup With SEC Opponent
The 2025 College Football Season is inching closer and closer and for Virginia Tech, the vibes are a little different this summer compared to last summer.
Virginia Tech seemed like a program that was trending up under Pry. They finished the 2023 season strong and were returning a ton of starters from that team and seemingly had a favorable schedule in front of them. They were talked about as the dark horse to win the ACC and make the college football playoff, but it wasn't long before that was proven to be false.
This summer is a little different. After bringing in two new coordinators and a large transfer class, there is more mystery than hype surrounding Virginia Tech this offseason. The schedule is not the most difficult and there is talent, but will it all mesh together to get the Hokies back to the postseason?
In new bowl projections from Athlon Sports, Virginia Tech is heading to the Gasparilla Bowl to face Missouri, which would be the first ever meeting between the Tigers and the Hokies.
Missouri is going to be an interesting team to track this season. After a double digit win season in 2023 that included a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State, the Tigers disappointed last year after being ranked in the preseason. They have a favorable schedule and should be good on the defensive side of the football. Will that translate into wins? Needless to say, this would be a fascinating matchup if it came to be.
In new predictions from Athlon Sports, Virginia Tech is picked to finish 11th.
11. Virginia Tech
"The Hokies entered 2024 with high expectations and optimism following a 7-6 season. But instead of a step forward, injuries hit this team hard and coach Brent Pry’s team needed a late victory over Virginia on Nov. 30 just to get bowl-eligible. Is a large transfer haul and staff changes enough for the program to show improvement in what could be a make-or-break year for Pry?
After battling injuries throughout the ‘24 season, a healthy year from quarterback Kyron Drones should be a huge boost for this offense under new coordinator Philip Montgomery. Additionally, the portal brought help for the skill spots. Running backs Terion Stewart (Bowling Green), Brayden Bennett (Coastal Carolina), and Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri), and receivers Cam Seldon (Tennessee) and Donavon Greene (Wake Forest) are impact pickups. How dynamic this offense is likely hinges on a line with five new starters.
Former NFL assistant Sam Siefkes takes over the defensive play-calling duties and a lengthy offseason to-do list. The Hokies bring back only two starters but added several intriguing pieces from the portal, including linemen Ben Bell (Texas State) and James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan) and defensive back Tyson Flowers (Rice). Virginia Tech allowed only 22.8 points a game last season but gave up too many big plays and struggled to get off the field on third downs.
This is a big year for Brent Pry and this program. An early test against South Carolina in Atlanta could be a big tell on what this season could have in store for the Hokies.