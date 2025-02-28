NFL Combine Results - Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland
Today was the official start of the 2025 NFL Draft Combine and defensive linemen and linebackers were first up today. Virginia Tech saw two members of their prolific defensive line from 2024 participate today. Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland both had terrific seasons for the Hokies and parlayed that into an invite into the premier pre-draft event in the NFL.
Powell-Ryland recorded the third most sacks in the nation and received the Dudley Award for the top college football player in Virginia. Powell-Ryland was also First-Team All-ACC in 2024 after being Second-Team All-ACC the year prior.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6’ 3’’
- Weight: 258 lbs
- Hand Size: 9 5/8’’
- Arm Length: 31 1/4’’
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.69 (1.64 10-yard split)
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 36.5’’
- Broad Jump: 10’ 4’’
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
Here is the scouting report on Powell-Ryalnd courtesy of NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein:
"Powell-Ryland used smart hands and a diversified rush plan to accumulate 25.5 sacks over the last two seasons. He lacks length and speed but creates pressures by remaining varied and unpredictable. He uses accurate, violent hands to eliminate the punch and kick-start his bull rush. Powell-Ryland plays with a sturdy base and good leverage at the point, but he’s unlikely to control the edge. NFL length will limit his early wins, so he’ll need to keep developing his counters. The production is hard to ignore but modest traits and average athleticism will make it tough for his numbers to translate to the next level.
Strengths
- Varies stride length, tempo and entry angles as a rusher.
- Leverage to drive the tackle back into the pocket.
- Rush counters are natural and effective.
- Plays with good pad level and heavy punch.
- Effective use of hands to slip around kick-out blocks.
- Punishing hitter/tackler when ending the play.
Weaknesses
- Below-average get-off and suddenness in his rush.
- Unable to flip his hips past the blocker at the top of the arc.
- Average closing burst to finish it off.
- Lacks standard size and length on the edge.
- Will struggle to stand his ground in tests of strength.
- Lack of length allows runners to slip from his grasp.
