Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies eclipse JMU in Midweek Matchup
Freshman Marcel Kulik relieved starting pitcher Parker Sweeney in the second inning, making his first season appearance for the Hokies. Kulik dominated on the bump, allowing no hits or runs and striking out five of the nine Duke batters he faced, a rookie season high. USC Upstate transfer Mathieu Curtis also struck out five batters, and is credited with the Hokie's win.
Virginia Tech was the first on the scoreboard, courtesy of a sac-fly from David Lewis allowing Jared Davis to score. However, the Dukes were hot on their heels with a two-RBI double from Creed Erdos.
The Maroon and Orange were locked in a stale-mate with JMU as Casey Smith and Kulik continued to fire bombs from the mound.
However, in the bottom of the sixth, Tackett cracked open the tied score with a single through the right side that allowed Garrett Michel to score. Then, in his first start of the season, Cooke recorded his first scoring at bat of the evening during the sixth with a single to the left side that scored Tackett.
Tackett and Cooke's scoring at-bats proved to be the nudge that the Hokies needed.
Curtis and Preston Crowl continued to hold JMU to two runs from the bump, and in the bottom of the seventh, Cooke fired again. A bases clearing triple from the Stuarts Draft native solidified a 7-2 midweek victory for the Hokies.
After recording six wins at home, Tech hits the road for the first time this season to compete in the Kent LeClair Classic. The LeClair Classic will be hosted by the ECU Pirates at Lewis Field at Clarke LeClair Stadium in Greenville, NC.
Friday, Feb. 28, the Hokies will take on Indiana State Sycamores. First pitch is set for 12 PM EST. Then, Saturday, March 1, is a noon start against Kent State. Tech will finish their weekend with a game against ECU on Sunday, March 2. First pitch will be at 3:30 PM EST.
