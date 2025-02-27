All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Get Surprisingly High Ranking in First SP+ Rankings Of 2025

Will Virginia Tech have a bounce back season in 2025?

Jackson Caudell

Oct 5, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) leaps into the end zone against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) leaps into the end zone against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is safe to say that Virginia Tech did not have the kind of season they were projected too in 2024. The Hokies were looked at as a possible ACC title contender and darkhorse playoff team with the returning production they had and the way they finished the 2023 season. From their opening week loss to Vanderbilt to their bowl game loss to Minnesota, it was a disappointing season for Brent Pry's team and they have had to deal with a loss of talent in the transfer portal, as well as replacing both of their coordinators. Will the coaching turnover and new look roster get them the results they want? Only time will tell.

While there is still six months until the 2025 season, ESPN's Bill Connelly dropped the first batch of SP+ rankings for the 2025 season. It may surprise some to know that SP+ is higher on Virginia Tech than most of the public will be. SP+ ranked Virginia Tech No. 42 to start the season, with the projected No. 49 offense, No. 43 defense, and No. 37 special teams unit.

For a refresher, here is how Connelly calculates SP+:

"I base SP+ projections on three primary factors, weighted by their predictiveness:

1. Returning production. The returning production numbers are based on rosters I have updated as much as possible to account for transfers and attrition. Combine last year's SP+ ratings and adjustments based on current returning production numbers, and you're pretty far down the projections road. In fact, this factor accounts for more than 60% of the overall projection at this point.

2. Recent recruiting. This piece informs us of the caliber of a team's potential replacements (and/or new stars) in the lineup. It is determined by both the past few years of recruiting rankings and the quality of incoming transfers, and it accounts for about 14% of the current projection.

3. Recent history. Using a chunk of information from previous seasons gives us a good measure of overall program health. It stands to reason that a team that has played well for one year is less likely to duplicate that effort than a team that has been good for years on end (and vice versa), right? This factor accounts for a little more than 20% of the projection, and it focuses only on what happened within the past three seasons. I used to use a weighted history stretching back five years, but that's a less effective approach now with the changes in the sport.

I will update these numbers in May and August after there have been further transfers and roster changes, and my annual preview series will begin after the May numbers are posted. But for now, let's establish the 2025 hierarchy."

Here is where each of Virginia Tech's 2025 opponents ranked:

1. South Carolina- No. 16 overall

2. Vanderbilt- 54th

3. Old Dominion- 97th

4. NC State- 45th

5. Wake Forest-83rd

6. Georgia Tech-46th

7. Cal-58th

8. Louisville- 22nd

9. Florida State- 51st

10. Miami- 14th

11. Virginia- 82nd

Here is how the ACC looks in the first initial SP+ rankings:

1. Clemson (No. 11 overall)

2. Miami (No. 14)

3. SMU (No. 18)

4. Louisville (No. 22)

5. Duke (No. 39)

6. Virginia Tech (No. 42)

7. North Carolina (No. 44)

8. NC State (No. 45)

9. Georgia Tech (No. 46)

10. Florida State (No. 51)

11. Pittsburgh (No. 53)

12. Syracuse (No. 57)

13. Cal (No. 58)

14. Boston College (No. 68)

15. Virginia (No. 82)

16. Wake Forest (No. 83)

17. Stanford (No. 88)

Additional Links

NFL Analyst Lists Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten As A Prospect Who Could Run The Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time

How Two of the Hokies' Newest Hires Will Mesh to Create An Improved Virginia Tech Offense

Where to Watch the 2025 NFL Draft Combine: Start Time, TV Channel, Workout Dates and More

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football