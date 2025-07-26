North Carolina Central Coach Alleges Tampering by Virginia Tech Football
Yesterday, WRAL News first reported — followed this morning by ESPN’s David Hale — that North Carolina Central head coach Trei Oliver alleged an unnamed Virginia Tech assistant coach attempted to recruit the Eagles’ running back on the team's sideline during a home game against Howard.
“Virginia Tech was actually on my sideline recruiting our running back,” Oliver said. "That was pretty bold. I couldn’t believe it. A couple coaches tried to calm me down and say, ‘Yeah, Coach, he’s just down here visiting.’ But I knew what it was.
“I had to focus back on the game, and we won the football game. Two weeks later, my kid got in the portal. Then they were the first people trying to get in his ear. But like I said, thank God he went to UVa., and UVa. is going to beat the smoke out of them other folks.”
Oliver did not name the player, but stated that the player ended up transferring to the University of Virginia. J'Mari Taylor, one of the team's tailbacks last season, a finalist for the Walter Payton Award and a 2024 All-MEAC First Team player, transferred to the Cavaliers after the 2024 campaign for his graduate year.
This morning, Virginia Tech released a statement on the matter:
“We were made aware Friday afternoon of a public comment suggesting a potential NCAA rules concern involving a member of our coaching staff. This is the first time the issue has been brought to our attention, and no concern has previously been shared with us through any formal channel. Virginia Tech takes all NCAA rules seriously and is committed to conducting our program with integrity. We are reviewing the matter internally and will address any findings appropriately.”
Per WRAL News, both the Cavaliers and Taylor declined to comment.
This article will be updated with more information if necessary.