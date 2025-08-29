Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
A high-stakes ACC-vs-SEC opener unfolds in Atlanta as South Carolina hosts Virginia Tech in what feels like a battle between trajectory and redemption.
The Gamecocks come in as one of the nation’s most on-the-rise teams under Coach Shane Beamer, fresh off SEC Coach of the Year honors and picked inside the AP Top 15.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech enters rebuilding mode under Brent Pry, bringing back injured QB Kyron Drones and a reshaped receiving corps aiming to shake off a 6-7 season finish.
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- South Carolina -7.5 (-115)
- Virginia Tech +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- South Carolina (-295)
- Virginia Tech (+235)
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- South Carolina Record: 0-0
- Virginia Tech Record: 0-0
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Player to Watch
LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback – South Carolina
Sellers' ability to extend plays with his legs and deliver precision through the air gives South Carolina's offense its most explosive element. With much of the Gamecocks’ defense returning from a unit ranked among the nation's best, Sellers’ playcalling opportunities should open up early and often. If he stays upright against a Tech defense eager to prove its worth, he could put this game out of reach well before halftime.
South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
Just aside from Sellers’ elite dual-threat capability, Kyron Drones’ health and offensive line depth remain lingering questions.
With USC returning disruptive edge players like T.J. Sanders and Desmond Umeozulu, Drones is going to be under pressure all night. That matters because Tech’s passing game still hinges heavily on Ayden Greene as a primary target, and if the Gamecocks can bracket him, the Hokies don’t have a proven second option who can consistently win against SEC-caliber defensive backs.
In Week 1, power conference matchups — especially on neutral turf — tend to favor the more complete and confident team. South Carolina is a program with playoff ambitions and opening against an opponent projected to finish in the bottom tier of the ACC. If South Carolina wants to make a statement, this is its stage.
Pick: South Carolina -7.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.