Everything From Virginia Tech Guard Jailen Bedford After Win Over Notre Dame

Virginia Tech guard Jailen Bedford spoke to the media after the Hokies' 89-76 victory over Notre Dame Saturday afternoon. Here's the entirety of what Bedford had to say.

On grabbing a comfortable victory after six straight games with the margin being a possession or tied after regulation:

"I'm not gonna lie, it was a breath of fresh air to come away with a win like that. We slowed down at times, but we were able to pick it back up towards the end, get the dub that we needed."

On the team's mindset following a hard loss to SMU:

"Just reset, knowing that we don't take any team lightly, any team for granted. So, we come out there and just keep playing our game and make free throws. That was, that was a big thing. So, we made 20 something. We only missed like three free throws. So, that was pretty good for us. [Editor's note: Tech made 28 of its 32 tries from the free-throw line.]"

On Tech's three-point defense (only two teams this season have shot 40% or better):

"Just our versatility on the perimeter, not allowing guys to make shots, or take easy shots. So, we really took pride on the stick hand and coming out aggressive but not allowing them to blow by us."

On how much a game like the SMU game, where Tech lost on a half-court buzzer-beater, sticks in the team's head:

"It definitely sticks in your head, because after the game, you see it all over social media. So, how can you not? We really needed that win."

On what the team's attitude was entering the contest:

"The mindset and attitude is the same. We're going to come out aggressive, but at the same time, it's a long season. We still have 13 more games left, so we're in great shape. I'm not gonna run and trip over those three losses. They were crucial, but it's not gonna hold us back from continuing to do what we got to do."

On what Bedford credits the offensive flow to:

"Just moving the ball. J-cuts, just passing, cut and rotate, replace, just keep doing that over and over again. We're a great offensive team, as well as defensive. But the reason why we lost [to SMU] was because the free throws and just down the stretch, easy plays."

On what Bedford's taken away from his Virginia Tech over the first six games of the ACC slate:

"We're a great team. Although we had those three crucial losses, we're still a great team. And we're not gonna let those [losses] affect us."

On the mental response (Tech made its first 24 shots from the stripe):

"Just staying consistent. Don't allow the losses to affect our game mentally. Just come out there and just play the same way. So, I like that. I like how we just kept attacking, getting to the free throw line."

On how many extra free throws Bedford took:

"I think I took like 200. I don't think I saw a free throw today. [Editor's note: Bedford did not log a free-throw attempt.] But hopefully, I'll go to the line next game."

On what it's like to have Tobi Lawal in a moment where Tech needs to scrape together a foul:

"Like I said, it's a breath of fresh air. Like, just give him the ball and go to work. If he gets fouled, he gets fouled. Now, he's gonna go dunking on somebody's head. So, I like that we have a great force in the paint, Tobi and Amani {Hansberry]. So, it was a great time out there and every other game."

On how Hansberry's connectivity opens up the team's spacing:

"He just allows us to space the floor. Him reading and making great plays just allows us to make easy shots. So, really can't say too much. I'm grateful to have him as my teammate."

On utilizing a fullcourt press twice (forced turnovers both times) and the importance of variety, surprise:

"Just stopping their runs. They had a couple of runs, you get into a press and stop their flow and just change up how they want to play."

On what went into limiting Jalen Haralson (4-for-6 for eight points, four fouls):

"I give credit to our defensive start today. Our mindset is aggressiveness, taking pride in the scout. That was big. So, I came out there, and I want to create a tone, set a tone that I'm like, 'We're gonna lock up each dude, and get the job done.'"

On whether the mindset was one of wanting to keep the foot on the gas:

"Yeah, we let up at times, we were up by like 20-some. We can't do that. If we're up by 20, we've got to go up by 30. We can't come down and get complacent. So, we gotta stay on the gas pedal. Just finish the game out."

On what the mindset has been getting back into a scoring rhythm:

"Just trying to stay consistent. I'm in the gym all the time, so just working on my shot and just trying to find a groove. After I came back from Christmas break, I found a little groove. And they believe in me. They, you know, give me some of my spots and allow me to take those shots and make them."

On what Bedford liked about the offense's execution, particularly in the first half:

"Oh, it was great. Like I said, Amani is allowing us to space the floor, move the ball. He finds us anywhere, as well as Ben [Hammond], so, I mean, it was great how they allowed us to get those easy shots."

Q: Were there certain things about your defense you were able to take advantage of to put up that many points today?

"Yeah, no, getting steals fast breaks. That was crucial as fast breaks. That's why they had to change up their offense and their style of play."

On how the camaraderie of the team has been different from Bedford's previous stops:

"Oh, it's probably like, by far, the best team I've been a part of. I love every dude on the team, and it shows the chemistry and the camaraderie on the floor as well off they don't see off the floor, but you can tell when it's on the floor like that, and we're playing well. We're getting wins like this, it shows we're a great team. I'm blessed to be part of it."

On what it's like when the team enters a flow state:

"It's fun, it's supposed to be fun. You're out there just hooping and playing ball, and when you're winning like that, it's even more fun."

On if Bedford has followed/kept up with anyone on the Syracuse roster:

"Not really. I'm new to the ACC. We're gonna start scout on them tomorrow or the next day or something like that. So, I don't really have nobody in mind, but I don't really care about them to go into the game, same as every other game, same mindset."

On Bedford being a breath of fresh air and what he's found, especially offensively:

"Just my groove, trying to stay consistent. I listen to my mentors, my coaches, they believe in me. So, I'm just gonna do what I can on the floor, just being aggressive on defense. It starts defensively; the offense is gonna come later. I'm gonna just do whatever

I can to help my team win."

On the importance of getting out in transition:

"It's great because we're a great transition team. We're fast. We can get up and down the floor and get dunks like we do. That's what makes the game fun."

Q: How cool was it to get back home to Texas?

"Oh, my God. It was great, although we didn't get the win. That hurt. But it was great to see my family and my friends. So, that was fun."

On Bedford's dunk that capped off Tech's scoring:

"It was great, I ain't gonna lie. I just like to go out there and just have fun. I got the dunk, haven't had one in a couple games, so that was all. It was kind of fun."

