Notes and Quotes From James Franklin's Nov. 2 Press Conference Ahead of SMU Game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football returns to action Friday, Nov. 6, when the Hokies travel to Dallas, Texas, to face SMU. Following a much-needed bye week, head coach James Franklin met with the media on Monday to discuss the team's preparation for the Mustangs, the return of several offensive linemen, and the challenges presented by SMU's offense.

Franklin also addressed the Hokies' defensive improvements following their 20-16 victory over Clemson, the importance of maintaining momentum and how Virginia Tech plans to handle its upcoming road trip.

Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes from Monday's availability:

How much healthier is Virginia Tech's offensive line coming out of the bye week?

Virginia Tech's offensive line has dealt with injuries throughout the season, but the Hokies expect to regain two experienced contributors ahead of Friday's matchup against SMU. Franklin confirmed that Montavious Cunningham and Brody Meadows are expected to return, providing needed depth. Cunningham has been practicing at both tackle and guard, with the coaching staff still determining where he can be most effective.

"We expect having Montavious back," Franklin said. "What we're trying to figure out is where is the best place to use him. He's playing both tackle and guard for us. So we'll figure that out as the week goes on."

Meadows' return also provides a boost after several weeks of uncertainty surrounding his availability.

"Having both Meadows and Cunningham back on the offensive line really helps us from an experience standpoint, really helps us from a depth perspective," Franklin said.

Franklin also mentioned Logan Howland, Benjamin Eziuka, Michael Troutman III and Tommy Ricard as offensive linemen who have gained valuable experience throughout the season. However, the Hokies aren't entirely healthy up front. Franklin indicated that left tackle Justin Terry is not yet ready to return. The additional reinforcements come at an important time, with SMU presenting a disruptive defensive front capable of generating pressure through multiple looks.

"They've done a really good job with their twists and stunts up front out of the Bear package," Franklin said. "They've played some cover zeros, six-man pressures as well."

For Franklin, establishing the running game and avoiding obvious passing situations will be critical against the Mustangs.

"It's going to be important to get our running game going," Franklin said. "It's going to be important to stay ahead of the sticks, stay out of third-and-longs as much as we possibly can."

Where has Virginia Tech's defense made the most progress?

Virginia Tech's defense delivered one of its most important performances of the season against Clemson, helping the Hokies overcome a six-point fourth-quarter deficit and secure their first victory at Memorial Stadium since 2007 with a 20-16 win. Franklin believes the unit has made significant strides in its communication and pre-snap execution.

"The biggest thing is pre-snap confidence and communication of getting all 11 guys on the same page," Franklin said. "How we're handling empty, how we're handling unbalanced, how we're handling motion shifts, stacks, bunches."

Franklin attributed the improvements partly to the defense becoming more comfortable within its system, but also acknowledged that the coaching staff has simplified certain elements of the playbook.

"Part of that is them just getting more comfortable," Franklin said. "Part of that is us narrowing the package down a little bit. I think a combination of all those things have been helpful, specifically on the back end."

With SMU capable of utilizing tempo to create confusion, Franklin also noted that Virginia Tech's offense provides useful preparation during practice because of its own ability to operate at different speeds.

What makes SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings such a difficult matchup?

Franklin is familiar with Jennings from his time at Penn State, when the Nittany Lions faced SMU in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff. Jennings was 20-of-36 passing for 195 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

Although the circumstances have changed, Franklin recognizes the challenges posed by an experienced quarterback operating within an explosive offensive system. This year, Jennings has completed 185 of his 251 passes (73.7%) for 2,414 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

"Whenever you have a quarterback that's been this successful, pretty much holds all of their records, but also has been playing there for a long time within this system, surrounded by a bunch of weapons as well, they do a really nice job," Franklin said.

Franklin also highlighted Jennings' decision-making and accuracy.

"Obviously their quarterback has been very, very successful and very athletic, with a strong arm and a great decision-maker and accurate," Franklin said.

The Hokies' ability to limit explosive plays and prevent breakdowns in coverage will be tested against a quarterback Franklin believes presents a substantial challenge.

"When you play this type of quarterback with this type of athleticism, this much experience and surrounded with that type of talent, it's always a challenge," Franklin said.

What stands out about SMU running back Kendrick Raphael?

While much of the attention surrounding SMU's offense centers on Jennings and the passing game, Franklin also emphasized the importance of containing running back Kendrick Raphael.

Raphael's versatility and production make him another important piece of the Mustangs' offense, particularly with opposing defenses forced to account both for Jennings' rushing ability and SMU's weapons on the perimeter.

"I think the biggest deal is the production, right?" Franklin said. "They do a really good job of stressing you out in terms of making you defend 53 and a third, being explosive in the passing game."

Franklin described Raphael as a running back capable of both breaking tackles and making defenders miss in space. Raphael compiled 943 yards (4.1 ypc) on 232 carries at Cal in 2025, scoring 13 rushing touchdowns.

"He's able to break tackles. He's able to make people miss," Franklin said. "They're also using him in the passing game as well. I think from an all-purpose yards perspective, he's leading them right now."

The Mustangs' ability to stretch defenses both vertically and horizontally creates favorable opportunities for Raphael, leaving opposing defenses with difficult decisions about where to commit their resources.

"They do a nice job within their offensive scheme of making it hard for you to overload the box and be able to stop the run when they're stretching you so much vertically, horizontally," Franklin said.