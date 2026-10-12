Notes and Quotes from James Franklin's Oct. 12 Press Conference Ahead of Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Off the back of a five-point loss to California in Berkeley, Virginia Tech football prepares for a Homecoming clash in Lane Stadium this Saturday against Georgia Tech. Ahead of the clash against the Yellow Jackets, Hokies head coach James Franklin spoke to the media at his weekly press conference. Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes from the presser:

What does Franklin think of Virginia Tech's quarterback play halfway into the year?

Franklin spoke highly of Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer, who's thrown for a 12:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio through his first six games with Virginia Tech.

“Yeah, I think he's playing well," Franklin said. "He's playing probably how we anticipated him to play. He's made some big-time throws. He's taken some big shots and showed both mental and physical toughness. He's made some plays with his feet, and he's been really, really accurate. His touchdown-interception ratio has been good, obviously all but one game."

Franklin spotlighted the unit around him for making plays that lend to Grunkemeyer's strengths.

"I also think a big part of it is the guys around him making plays for him, too," the head coach said. "I think our wide receiver unit has made some plays for him. I think our tight ends have made some plays for him. Our running backs have made some plays for him. I think that's important as well, part of his overall valuation, and I think how we're playing to his strengths."

Grunkemeyer has thrown for 1,734 yards — sixth-most in the FBS — while his quarterback rating of 78.6 sits at No. 24. He's thrown for 250-plus yards in four of Virginia Tech's first six games and 300-plus in three contests. Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 434 yards on Oct. 2 in Virginia Tech's 35-33 loss to Pitt.

"I think in this past game and throughout the season, and this is always the case with quarterbacks. There are probably two or three throws that he would like back that I think he's capable of making. But I've been impressed with him — his leadership, his toughness, his production. And we need to continue to build on that. That's going to be important this week.”

OBSERVATION

What are Franklin's current thoughts on the secondary and the offensive line?

Virginia Tech's offensive line has been battered by injuries; expected starter Johnny Garrett has been out with a long-term injury and hasn't played yet this year. Left tackle Justin Terry has been out since sustaining an injury against Maryland and prior to Pitt, a Tech spokesperson said the Ohio State transfer would be out for several weeks.

Moreover, right guard Brody Meadows hasn't played since Tech's fourth game of the season at Boston College. Fellow right guard Montavious Cunningham, who missed two games against Boston College and Pitt, exited the game in the second quarter and did not play for the remainder of the contest.

To Franklin, though, the mentality is simple: Next man up. The head coach also continues to refer to the O-line as a situation containing moving parts. One part that won't move for now? One part that won't move for now? Left tackle Layth Ghannam, who shifted over from left guard to help compensate for the injuries.

"We feel like we need to leave him there to give him a chance to be successful and build confidence and get used to all the communication and the footwork that's different, because we see him staying there until some guys become available," Franklin said. "Probably as much as anything is not wanting to keep moving Layth back and forth, and then ask him to be successful at playing tackle when we keep moving him around."

As for the secondary, its issues stem less from injuries and more from subpar coverage. In back-to-back weeks, Virginia Tech's back end has been handled by backup quarterbacks (Pitt's Holden Geriner, Cal's Jackson Brousseau). Brousseau threw for 321 yards in the Golden Bears' 25-20 win over Virginia Tech.

"We have not been able to finish on the ball," Franklin said after calling the team's effort inconsistent. "I think we've been in position... I thought we did a better job of that this past week, looking back and playing the ball. But either turning those into interceptions, pass breakups, or raising a hand once they get their hands on the ball, one of those techniques needs to be used. Then, obviously, making sure that we're looking back for the ball so that we don't get the pass interference calls."

Four defensive pass interference calls were levied against Virginia Tech on Saturday against Cal, though two were declined.

"If contact is occuring and you're not looking back for the ball, then you know the likelihood is you're going to get a pass interference call — so we've got to be better in that area, as well."

Virginia Tech has only logged one interception this season, doing so in VMi's season opener. It hasn't forced a turnover since Week 2 against Old Dominion, where it logged three fumble recoveries.

"I think there's times where we had some opportunities for some interceptions," Franklin said. "We had two opportunities on Saturday, and we didn't capitalize on those. I think people have done a good job when it comes to getting the ball out quickly, because they don't want our defensive line to be able to get sacks and get people off schedule. ... At the moment of truth, when the ball's in the air, we have to have the techniques, the fundamentals, and the confidence to make a play on the ball, which is easier said than done. But we're more than capable of doing it from a coaching perspective and... of doing it from a talent perspective on the field."

How secure Is John Love's starting kicker role?

Love, a fifth-year kicker from Spartanburg, S.C., missed field goal attempts from 55 and 39 yards out against Cal in a 25-20 loss. Had he made both tries, Virginia Tech could have beaten the Golden Bears. Love also missed a 36-yard game-deciding field goal on Oct. 2. It's the first time he's missed three straight field goal kicks in his collegiate career.

"For punting as well as kicking, we have to truly have an open competition," Franklin said. "So those guys feel the pressure in practice every single day."

The head coach mentioned that he thinks the team has some options at kicker, including starting kickoff specialist Cole Byrd and Love's younger brother Will.

"Obviously, John is still the guy and will have an opportunity, but also his brother," Franklin said. "There'll be some competition there. I think when you miss three field goals in a row and two that we think are makeable high-percentage kicks for John, we've got to make sure that we're looking at every option possible."

Virginia Tech's starting punter is senior Nathan Totten, a transfer from Marshall. His 20 punts this year have gone for a 41.1-yard average, with nine landing inside the 20-yard line.