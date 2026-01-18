Ohio State Transfer OL Justin Terry Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech adds yet another impact offensive lineman into their room, this time with the addition of Ohio State transfer OL Justin Terry, who has just finished up his redshirt freshman season with Ohio State after a one-year stay with West Virginia under Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore. Terry will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Originally from Pickerington, Ohio, Terry checks in at roughly 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds. While that size gives him plenty of mass to work with up front, it places him slightly on the shorter end for a collegiate offensive tackle. Even so, Terry has experience playing on the edge, and his build could allow him to handle power effectively while relying on technique and leverage to compensate for any length disadvantages.

Virginia Tech brings in Terry as somebody who is expected to instantly compete for a starting role within the offensive line, if not battling for rotational snaps in the two-deep in either tackle rooms. He is the third offensive tackle of this class, joining Logan Howland (Oklahoma) and Justin Bell (Michigan State).

Terry played in six games this past season, tallying 57 total snaps. He found himself playing almost exclusively in garbage time games for Ohio State, with 43 of his 57 snaps being a run play. He had a 62.1 overall grade from the tackle spot, but had a very strong pass-block grade of 80.1. His main weakness comes in run blocking, where he logged a 58.2 overall grade.

A rotational piece at Ohio State, Terry brings both experience and a baseline of proven talent into the offensive line room. While he was not a full-time starter, his exposure to high-level competition in the Big Ten provides valuable depth and flexibility. The Hokies have spent much of the James Franklin era focused on overhauling the offensive line, prioritizing size, development and competition to reshape the unit from the ground up.

That approach has gradually raised the floor of the group and is likely to create a more competitive environment where newcomers like Terry are pushed to contribute early.

Last season, the Hokies had 16 offensive linemen on the roster. As of Jan. 15, 2026, Virginia Tech is sitting at 21 offensive linemen, with 10 of those being listed as newcomers. James Franklin and Matt Moore were aware of the issues on the offensive line, and they're putting a focus on turning things around. Justin Terry adds a big piece to that puzzle.

