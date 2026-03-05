One Question Each Offensive Position For the Hokies Faces This Spring

After the 2025 season, a restructure was necessary. Most programs rebuild when transitioning between coaches. James Franklin revamped the Hokies in a manner that most teams need years of development to do.

They addressed the weakest parts of the offense as aggressively as possible. Top-ranked classes in recruiting and the transfer portal were irregularities in Blacksburg. So when this bustling wave of talent flooded in over the last couple of months, fans had to pinch themselves. Their three-win season seems like a distant memory. However, the expectations still have to be tempered.

Franklin can hype up his team and the culture he's building as much as possible. It still won't take away from the fact that this is a raw group in terms of chemistry. The unknown can be a gift and a curse for a team, especially on offense. Here's what each position group has to answer going into the team's spring programs.

QB - Who's Got Next?

Ethan Grunkemeyer is QB1. That may be a question the staff will try to sell you on, but there's no reason he'd be Blacksburg if he wasn't the starter. He's proven enough with the tape he put together in 2025. The real question that is left for the spring is who's the top option post-Grunke.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Bryce Baker (2) leaves the coin toss before the first half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The knee-jerk reaction would be Bryce Baker. A four-star recruit, Baker was one of the top dual-threats in the nation for East Forsyth. He led them to a 23-3 record and two conference championships over that span. The 2023 season saw Baker totaling 3,082 yards, 39 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He followed that up with a 3,523-yard, 40-touchdown campaign.

The arm talent and the ability to flip field position as a runner are a QB coach's dream. He's not the only high-cieling athlete in the room, though. A.J. Brand and Kelden Ryan both have the tools to develop into a quality starter at the Power Four level. Brand may be the best athlete in the room, with a dynamic ability to extend plays outside the pocket and on the ground. His deep ball is as pretty as they come, but Ryan has the edge over him in down-to-down consistency as a passer.

All three players have similar tools and traits, with high school production being the only thing setting them apart. It's open season for the QB2 spot, and each player will get their chance to prove their worth.

RB - How Well Will Hawkins and Overton Work Together?

There's a lot to love individually about the Hokies' running back room. Marcellous Hawkins led the team in every rushing stat except for touchdowns. He finished with 749 yards on an efficient 6.3 yards per carry. Jeffrey Overton burst onto the scene late due to a knee injury he suffered during his senior season at Hayfield. However, he didn't miss a step as he adjusted to the collegiate level.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) hands the ball off to Virginia Tech Hokies running back Jeffrey Overton (16) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Overton flashed explosiveness in multiple ways at the end of the season. He was able to extend plays as a check-down option, grind out extra yardage through contact, and outrun defenses at will. The downside to all of that is the small sample size. He did the most he could with 26 touches, but it's just that. The tape may be enough for coaches to respect him as a runner, but it may take some time for opportunities between him and Hawkins to even out.

Most assume this backfield will be a two-headed monster for the bulk of the season. Hawkins was able to succeed as the clear-cut RB1 last year. His best games were ones where he wore down defenses, and the rest of the room came in as pace backs. Overton's talent commands a larger role than that. This room and staff will have to prove that this duo can fulfill the potential their individual talent created together.

WR - Who's the True WR1?

Virginia Tech and the passing game haven't been on the best of terms as of late. 2023 produced a hopeful product under Kyron Drones, but the Hokies were never able to fully put together a successful pass attack over the last two seasons.

2026 is a clean slate. A poised quarterback who ended the 2025 season on fire and a revamped offensive line set the Hokies' wideouts up for a strong outing. No matter how humble they are, every receiving corps has a clear alpha. None of the guys on the roster has put together a WR1-worthy campaign yet. That's not to say there isn't breakout potential scattered throughout the room.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Ayden Greene (0) celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Ayden Greene has been starved for a shot to prove his worth. The story of his career has been simplified into moments. Highlight catches can only get you so far, but he's got plenty of them. Those catches would never amount to complete bodies of work. He would have good games, but then go quiet over the next couple of weeks. A lot of that wasn't at the fault of Greene, as there was little to no threat through the air last season.

If Greene isn't the top dog, Que'Sean Brown is. Some view him as just a slot receiver. That may be the main role he fulfills, but he can do it all. Brown produced at a high level in one of the ACC's best offenses at Duke. He can create plays with the ball in his hand and get open at every level. His size is the only thing viewed as a negative, though it still doesn't take away from his game. The answer to this question may be harder to find. An even more interesting possibility could be the question being irrelevant altogether. Brown and Greene complement each other well enough to make both of them the alphas of the air for the Hokies.

OL - How Well Can Matt Moore Develop This Group?

The Hokies could've benefitted from stronger pass protection. They had some good outings, but struggled against stronger pass rushes in the ACC. Turning on the tape will show that some of the 29 sacks let up weren't all on them. They've got good bones, especially with the size they've added this offseason. They are still a relatively raw group compared to some of the stronger teams in the conference.

Sep 27, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) makes a touchdown and celebrates with offensive lineman Johnny Garrett (79) during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The left side of the line in Johnny Garrett and Layth Ghannam is the most seasoned. Kyle Altuner was a first-time starter last season and looked great at center. 2025 was supposed to be Brody Meadows's shot as a starter, but it was held back due to injury. Aidan Lynch and Montavious Cunningham were the anchors on Drones's strong side. They, alongside the rest of the unit, flashed as run blockers but had inconsistencies in pass protection.

This isn't a flashy group, but it could be one of the better ones in the conference. That is based upon how Matt Moore can maximize their potential. He built some strong groups at West Virginia and has gotten a wealth of praise from his players. If he can mold this line into a reliable unit against pass rushers, the ceiling on offense could rise significantly.