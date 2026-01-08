Oklahoma Transfer OT Logan Howland Commits To Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech bolstered its offensive line with somebody who could be an instant starter the second that he lands in Blacksburg, Logan Howland. Howland, who is coming off his redshirt sophomore season at Oklahoma, will come to Virginia Tech with over 700 snaps of SEC experience with multiple starts. The news was initially reported by On3Sports.

BREAKING: Oklahoma transfer OT Logan Howland has committed to Virginia Tech, @Hayesfawcett3 reports🦃https://t.co/EoRdlIED5z pic.twitter.com/1Oq6u15X1W — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Out of high school, Howland was regarded as a top 500 player and a top 10 player in his home state of New Jersey according to the 247Sports Composite. He was also ranked as the No. 28 offensive tackle in his class. He took visits to Michigan, Miami, Iowa, and Oklahoma, eventually committing to the Sooners. He also held offers from Indiana, Penn State, and Tennessee, among multiple others.

Over his career, Howland has played 727 snaps at Oklahoma, including a redshirt freshman season where he played 502 snaps and started in six games, three of which were against SEC competition.

During that redshirt freshman season in 2024, Howland had a 67.9 overall grade according to PFF, with a 70.2 pass blocking grade and a 62.9 run blocking grade. He would have been the best grading offensive lineman on the Virginia Tech football team that year.

His grades and playing time took a dip this season due to an injury that Howland sustained in week 6, causing him to miss the season. In the four complete games that he played, Howland saw the field for over 50 snaps per game. He started in three of those four full contests.

A native of Princeton, New Jersey, Howland played 221 snaps with a 60.0 offensive grade and a 65.4 pass blocking grade. He also had a drop in his run-blocking production, with a grade of 60.2 on the season.

There was little to no buzz around Howland during the cycle prior to his commitment, showcasing the staff's emphasis on keeping targets and visits quiet. I think that a commitment like this with no buzz is a good sign that Virginia Tech is putting a focus on bringing in talented and experienced players while also putting together a young core around them.

Howland is now the favorite to start at one of the tackle positions opposite of Johnny Garrett or Aidan Lynch, who are two young tackles. Matt Moore likely pulled out all the stops to get Howland on campus, and he is a huge one for the Hokies.

