On3 Ranks Kyron Drones No. 9 Among ACC Quarterbacks
Two days ago, On3's Andy Staples revealed his rankings of the top 10 starting quarterbacks in the ACC. For some of these schools, there's a question as to who starts Week 1, but for Virginia Tech, the answer is rather simple: Kyron Drones is the Week 1 starter. Drones ranked at No. 9 on Staples' list.
Here's what Staples had to say on Drones:
"Drones took a step back during an injury-riddled 2024 season, but he still has the arm and the wheels that offered so much promise when he came to Virginia Tech from Baylor. After OC Tyler Bowen left to coach the offensive line at Ohio State, Hokies coach Brent Pry brought in former Baylor OC and Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery to run the offense. Montgomery’s offense is fairly quarterback-friendly, so we’ll see if it can make the most of Drones’ skillset."
Last season, Drones accumulated 1,562 passing yards, threw for 10 passing touchdowns and threw six picks. Drones struggled with injury throughout his 2024 campaign, missing the game against Syracuse and exiting in the middle of the Clemson game. After his time in the Nov. 9 contest was cut short, Drones did not take another snap in 2024.
This past spring, Drones was sidelined at the end of camp with an injury Pry did not disclose. Though Drones' health and true ceiling are still up for debate, placing him at No. 9 is a fair assessment by Staples, given the high potential that Drones has flashed.
In 2023, Drones threw for 2,084 yards, 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions. If 2025 ends up being close to 2023, it should be good not just for his ranking but for Virginia Tech football's 2025 campaign, as well.
The Hokies' 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 31 against South Carolina in Atlanta, with a start time of 3 p.m. ET.