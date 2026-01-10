Virginia Tech Receives Prediction To Land Productive ACC Transfer Wide Receiver

There have not been many teams that have been as busy as James Franklin's Virginia Tech program. The Hokies have been working to add talent through the transfer portal, at all positions, and they might be in a good spot to land another big time player.

It appears that Virginia Tech is trending positively for Duke wide receiver Que'Sean Brown. Brown received a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction from insider Kolby Crawford and while Crystal Ball picks are not always perfect, it appears that Virginia Tech might be close to adding a playmaker to its offense.

This would be a really nice addition for the Hokies. Brown caught 64 passes for 846 yards this past season for the Blue Devils, who had one of the top offenses in the country. In 2024, he caught 41 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was the 6th-highest rated player on Duke according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing this season with a 72.8 overall grade. In 398 snaps during the 2024 season, Brown finished with a 72.6 overall grade. He is a productive receiver who should make an immediate impact in the Hokies offense if he does end up in Blacksburg.

So far, Virginia Tech has landed a commitment from Penn State transfer Jeff Exinor Jr. Brown would be the second wide receiver to join the program from the transfer portal. Virginia Tech also got good news earlier this offseason whne leading receiver Ayden Greene announced that he was going to be coming back for another season in Blacksburg.

Franklin making an impact

It was expected that Virginia Tech would be active in the transfer portal under James Franklin and they have one of the top classes in the ACC and if they can land Brown, they will only continue to move up.

Franklin coached 18 All-America selections, 32 national major award winners or finalists and 59 NFL Draft picks at Penn State. In his first 14 years as a head coach, Franklin mentored 116 players reaching the NFL ranks.

He reached 100 wins at Penn State in 2024, becoming one of seven active FBS head coaches with 100 or more wins at their current school (Kirk Ferentz, Iowa; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Kirby Smart, Georgia).

From 2016 to 2024, Penn State was one of four teams to rank in the top 12 of the CFP final rankings at least seven times, joining Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

