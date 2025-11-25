On3 Sports Saying Potential Virginia Tech Recruits Think James Franklin Will 'Turn The Program Around'
Though Virginia Tech football's 2025 season has been a struggle, hope for a more fortuitous future is on the rise. Several recruits are viewing Blacksburg with more optimism after the hire of new Hokies head coach James Franklin on Nov. 17.
On3 Steve's Wiltfong had this to say on Virginia Tech's recruiting efforts:
"The returns out of Blacksburg are coming in strong.
'The fans are super excited to have Coach Franklin and you can tell there is an excitement that hasn’t been here in a while,' Penn State four-star safety commit Matt Sieg said. The visit for these coveted targets included the home football game against Miami.
'The game had a really good atmosphere and the fans love football,' Sieg said. 'Enter Sandman was really cool to see in person too.'
Virginia Tech is quickly trying to battle Notre Dame, Indiana, Pittsburgh and of course the Nittany Lions to land Sieg with less than two weeks before the three-day National Signing Day begins on Dec. 3.
“I think Coach Franklin will be able to turn the program around and get it back to what it once was,” Sieg said. “They’re definitely among my top schools moving towards signing day.”
Coming into the weekend Virginia Tech was the heavy favorite to San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills four-star quarterback Troy Huhn and the intel continues to heavily favor Franklin and the Hokies. It wouldn't be surprising to see him in the fold soon. Harrisburg (Pa.) High four-star running back Messiah Mickens recently decommitted from Penn State and after being unsure about a visit popped up for this one. He had given a verbal to Franklin back in August of 2023. Oklahoma has come on strong but Virginia Tech is working to change the tide. Mickens is slated to be in Norman next weekend... I flipped my prediction to Virginia Tech for Penn State offensive line commit Roseby Lubintus ahead of his trip.
Other Penn State commits on campus right now include four-star tight end Pierce Petersohn, offensive lineman Marlen Bright and Rivals four-star linebacker Mathieu Lamah.
'I think the energy has really improved with everyone excited and the fans are rallying around Coach Franklin,' Petersohn said. 'It’s cool to see just the investment the school has made for Franklin to get the program back to what it used to be.'
Lamah has been to Virginia Tech several times and having Franklin there makes it even more enticing as he also considers Rutgers and West Virginia. Virginia Tech looks like it will always be a factor for Rivals No. 4 2028 cornerback Xavier Bowman.
'The energy was great,' Bowman said. 'The coaches told me how different it felt with Coach Franklin there, and how the program is going to change for the good. I was able to talk to coaches from the new staff and they made me feel like a priority just as much as the old staff and that meant a lot. They were one of my top schools before the visit and still are after.'"
In the meantime, Virginia Tech still has one game remaining on its 2025 slate: Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 29 in Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.). The game will start at 7 p.m. ET and will be available for viewing on ESPN.