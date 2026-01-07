Penn State Transfer WR Jeff Exinor Committing to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football has gained another incoming transfer. Penn State transfer Jeff "El Jefe" Exinor Jr., a four-star recruit from the Class of 2025, announced today that he is transferring to the Hokies. Exinor, a 6-foot-1, 221-pound wideout, has four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his true freshman year this past campaign.

Exinor left high school as a four-star recruit with a rating of 92 on 247Sports. Exinor, who was listed as a tight end on 247Sports, was rated the No. 208 overall player in the Class of 2025, the No. 11 tight end and the No. 7 player in the state of Maryland. Meanwhile, on the 247Sports composite, he was ranked as the No. 343 player in the nation, while being slotted as the No. 20 tight end and the No. 9 recruit in Maryland. Here's what 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said on him in February of 2024; Biggins projected Exinor to be a Power Four-level starter.

"Sort of a hybrid receiver/tight end and where his body goes likely determines his ultimate college position. A well built 6-1.5, 215 pounds right now with the frame to add good weight in college if needed. Has good hands and ball awareness. Natural pass catcher and uses his body well to create separation and box out smaller defensive backs. Shows some separation speed but runs well after the catch. Relies more on strength and physicality to create YAC plays more than just burst and twitch. Does a nice job working the middle of the field and catches the ball well though contact. Can bully smaller defenders and is tough to bring down in the open field. Took some snaps on the defensive side of the ball but offense is likely his meal ticket and that’s where most schools are currently recruiting him."

Coming out of high school, Exinor picked Penn State over Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Exinor played in five games in 2025, but did not register any statistics due to lining up on special teams. Per PFF, he registered 26 snaps in the 2025 campaign.

Exinor entered the portal on New Years' Eve and Virginia Tech, once considered in Exinor's final three, pounced, this time led by Exinor's former head coach, James Franklin. Five days later, Exinor is now a Virginia Tech Hokie.

Exinor's status as a wide receiver/tight end hybrid line him up well to contribute well in whichever role he ultimately ends up. In addition, wide receiver Fontel Mines previously recruited Exinor, giving Mines some experience with Exinor's habits and style of play.

Virginia Tech football has just under eight months until its 2026 campaign kicks off on Sept. 5 against VMI. The Hokies and Keydets will face off against each other for the first time since 1984, a 42-year drought.

More Virginia Tech Football News: