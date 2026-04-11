One Position Virginia Tech Should Feel Most Comfortable About

If there is one position Virginia Tech Hokies football should feel most confident about heading into 2026, it is running back. Even with roster turnover across the offense, the Hokies have multiple proven options and a clear identity forming in the backfield.

The room starts with Marcellous Hawkins. In the 2026 roster cycle, Hawkins is listed at 5-foot-10, 223 pounds, giving Virginia Tech a physical, downhill runner built for short-yardage situations and closing games. He is not a finesse option. He is a contact runner who fits the ACC grind. After two years at Division II Central Missouri, Hawkins shone in his first year with the Hokies, racking up 749 rushing yards on 118 carries.

Then, there's redshirt freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr. After missing the first eight games of the season rehabbing from a torn ACL sustained during 2024 bowl prep, Overton burst onto the scene. In the last four games, Overton logged 146 rushing yards on 25 totes, exploding for a 38-yard burst around the outside to the house against Miami on Nov. 22.

In addition, Louisiana transfer Bill Davis adds another bruiser-style of back to the Hokies' unit. Davis logged 763 rushing yards and six scores for the Ragin' Cajuns last season.

One depth option that could factor in is Tyler Mason. Mason brings a different profile at 5-foot-10, 211 pounds. He has already been in the system as a redshirt sophomore, though his production has been limited due to being lower down in the depth chart. Mason should slot in as the No. 4 tailback in the depth chart this year behind Hawkins, Overton and Davis.

The most intriguing name is freshman Messiah Mickens. A four-star recruit out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Mickens is listed at 5-foot-10, 212 pounds and ranked as the top running back in the state for the Class of 2026. Mickens is out for the spring, however, which could hinder his development and route to immediate playing time.

What separates this group is how balanced it is. Hawkins provides physical stability. Mason gives continuity and experience. Mickens adds ceiling and explosiveness. The combination of different running styles is essential since it offers the offense a layer of consistency regardless of the down, distance or opponent.

Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech is built around backs in the 210- to 225-pound range, meaning that it is not merely a committee of situational specialists. It is a rotation of players who likely can all handle contact and carry the ball between 10 and 20 times in a game if needed, but also feature backs tailored around speed and/or contact.

That is why this position stands out. Other areas of the roster, like quarterback and wide receiver, are still developing chemistry or breaking in new starters, but the running back room already has structure that is predicated upon returners like Hawkins and Overton, plus a reserve option like Mason.

For 2026, Virginia Tech does not need to hope the run game works. It already has the personnel to make it a strength, and enough production to ensure stability even in the case of injury.