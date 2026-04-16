One Question Facing Each Offensive Position Group Ahead of Virginia Tech's Spring Game

Spring football is almost over and James Franklin's first spring game as the head coach at Virginia Tech is going to be this Saturday. This has been a highly anticipated spring under Franklin and it is going to conclude with fans getting a first look at this 2026 Hokies team.

As we head into Saturday, what are the biggest questions facing the offensive position groups?

Quarterback- Who emerges as QB1?

This is the biggest question on the entire team heading into Saturday. Virginia Tech has three new quarterbacks on the roster, Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer, North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker, and true freshman Troy Huhn competing for the top spot and while the competition is still going to continue after Saturday, this is a chance for one of these three to standout.

Grunkemeyer has been the heavy favorite to win this job since he got on campus and that remains the case heading into Saturday's game. Will he show out and take advantage of this opportunity or will Baker and Huhn close the gap on him? This is their opportunity to do so.

Running back- How deep is this group?

This is perhaps the best position group maybe on the entire team heading into this season, but how deep is it? Marcellous Hawkins and Jeff Overton are back and James Franklin has had nothing but good things to say about those two, but what about behind them?

"I think the big thing is, there's a lot of excitement about [Jeff] Overton. Kept hearing that from a lot of people. I see why/ He's quick, he's smart, he's tough, he's elusive, Football smart. I think he also has a chance to be a receiving threat. The other guys, we're still evaluating, still working through some things. But I think Overton has kind of separated himself a little bit. And [Marcellous] Hawkins, we've been able to see him a little bit individually, and I know Norval has been impressed watching him. He's also like 225 pounds. He's a big back. I also think Overton has helped in that area. I think he's got a chance to be 210 pounds by next year. He's right around 205. Can play at 210, [if] I had to guess. He's probably 185 last year, 190, so that will be helpful for him as well. But I've been pleased with him specifically, and there's other guys in that group as well. Bill [Davis] showing some flashes as well, just not as consistent as we need him to be yet."

Can more guys emerge from this group and make it one of the deepest in the ACC?

Wide receiver/Tight End- Can someone other than Que'Sean Brown and Ayden Greene step up?

This has been the biggest position group aside from quarterback under the microscope heading into spring. Ayden Greene is back and Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown is showing why he was prioritized in the transfer portal. Beyond that though, Virginia Tech is still waiting on guys to step up, something Franklin has harped on throughout spring:

"There’s a group of them. Takye Heath is doing some really good things. Tyseer [Denmark] is doing some really good things. Snook Peterkin, I’ve noticed him. I think he’s got a chance. A.J. Brand, you guys have heard me talk about. Then I’m probably missing somebody, and somebody’s going to be getting in their feelings. But, I think there’s a number of guys right now that I think we’ve got a chance to have a two-deep, a legitimate two-deep."

Offensive Line- Who stands out?

Offensive lines are tough to judge in spring, as defenses are not game planning to expose them and blitz them, but a bad performance can be alarming.

OL coach Matt Moore does think this unit is going to be better this season:

"Yes, we’re definitely improved. Now, what you’ve got to understand is, why do you think we were better at run blocking than pass blocking last year? Was it just the O-line? No, it’s always what’s around you. We had a quarterback who was a better runner than a thrower, so we were better at run blocking. Same thing here. Now, we’ve got a quarterback who’s probably a better passer than he is a runner, so we’re going to naturally look better."