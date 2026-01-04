Penn State RB Transfer Corey Smith Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues expanding it's list of transfer portal players visiting. This time, it's former Penn State running back Corey Smith, who will also be visiting Boise State. The news was originally reported by 247Sports.

Smith, a former four-star recruit, just finished his redshirt freshman season with Penn State. He will have four years of eligibility remaining. Over his two years in State College, Smith rushed for 182 yards on 34 carries, good for 5.1 yards per attempt. He had a 78-yard rush in 2024.

Smith has played a career total of 69 snaps over his two years. He played two games this season, both the first and last games of Penn State's season. Over this year, he had a 63.2 overall grade with a 76.1 pass blocking grade and a 63.0 rushing grade. The grade showcases elite pass-blocking ability from the running back position.

The Waukesha, Wisconsin native's grades were more impressive as a true freshman with a slightly larger sample size, where he had a 73.7 overall grade and a 71.8 pass-blocking grade along with a 73.2 rushing grade.

How would he fit?

The Virginia Tech running back room is set towards the top, but they only have four scholarship players there as of now. They'll need at least 1-2 more running backs to fill out the depth chart. Corey Smith would be in a prime position to fill out that RB3 spot and fight for the RB1 spot with Jeff Overton once Marcellous Hawkins' career is over.

The connection with Virginia Tech comes from his relationship with James Franklin. He committed to play under Franklin out of high school and played under him for about a year and a half before he was dismissed from the head coaching duties at Penn State.

Smith is a semi-experienced back who has every opportunity to turn into a star with more development. As of now, Virginia Tech will have to fend off Boise State, which produced an NFL running back just this past season. That task could be difficult for Virginia Tech since Boise State likely has more immediate playing time to offer to Smith.

Smith would be a depth and developmental grab for Virginia Tech. At best, he would be able to fight for the RB2 spot with Jeff Overton, but that seems unlikely since there is a new running backs coach in Blacksburg with no connection to either play, and Overton has proven more throughout his college career.

