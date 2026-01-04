Penn State Transfer DL Daniel Jennings Commits To Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech continued its active work in the transfer portal with the addition of former Penn State defensive lineman Daniel Jennings, who committed to the Hokies as they look to add depth and long-term upside along the defensive front. The news was initially reported by 247 Sports.

Jennings, an edge rusher who spent his true freshman season at Penn State, originally signed with the program as part of the 2025 recruiting class. A native of Princeton, West Virginia, Jennings was the top-ranked player in the state and a top-400 prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

A native of Princeton, West Virginia, Jennings committed early in the recruiting cycle and stayed loyal to Penn State throughout most of his recruitment. His process was a quiet one, with limited outside interest, as he only attended one other camp visit at West Virginia before shutting things down. Originally slated to graduate in 2026, Jennings opted to reclassify and enroll a year early, allowing him to get a head start on college development despite not seeing game action during the 2025 season.

How does he fit?

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 257 pounds upon arrival in State College, Jennings likely added mass during his year in the program and projects as a potential interior pass-rushing option moving forward. With the Virginia Tech Hokies, he is expected to begin his career as a developmental piece while the coaching staff evaluates his long-term fit along the defensive line.

Jennings’ athletic profile stands out from his high school career, where he was a two-way standout. Defensively, he totaled 10 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a senior, adding another double-digit sack season as a junior. On offense, he rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also contributing 225 receiving yards and five scores through the air.

He played at one of West Virginia’s top high school programs, helping his team to a 24-3 record over his final two seasons and appearances in two state championship games. One notable playoff matchup during his junior year featured a combined 143 points, with Princeton earning a 73-70 victory.

The addition of Jennings continues a strong portal push on the defensive line following the hiring of Sean Spencer. While he may not be an immediate contributor, Jennings represents a high-upside developmental addition who could grow into a significant role in Blacksburg as his body and skill set continue to develop.

For a program focused on rebuilding depth and sustainability in the trenches, Jennings represents a calculated and promising addition for the future of Virginia Tech.

