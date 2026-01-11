Penn State Transfer Edge Cortez Harris Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to add depth and upside to its defensive front through the transfer portal, landing Penn State edge rusher Cortez Harris, who announced his commitment to the Hokies after spending the 2025 season with the Nittany Lions. Harris will arrive in Blacksburg with three years of eligibility remaining.

After a great talk with Coach frank and a long process with my family and God I have decided to commit to Virginia tech#GoHokies @SpenceChaos @HokiesFB @CoachTHowle @CoachAlvin_F @coachearls pic.twitter.com/WVdBOI6l5r — Cortez Harris (@34HARRIS_CORTEZ) January 11, 2026

How does he fit with Virginia Tech?

Harris saw limited but meaningful action during his redshirt freshman season at Penn State, appearing in three games against Villanova, Nebraska, and Clemson. While his overall snap count was modest, his performance metrics point to a young defender who flashed promise, particularly against the run and as a developing pass rusher.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris finished the season with a 62.2 run-defense grade, the strongest mark among his evaluated categories. That number reflects his ability to set the edge, maintain gap discipline, and hold up physically despite being early in his collegiate career. His pass-rush grade of 59.2 also showed encouraging signs, especially considering his limited opportunities and the quality of competition faced in Big Ten play.

Harris’ most productive outing came against Villanova, where he earned a 65.0 overall defensive grade. In that contest, he posted a 62.1 run-defense grade and a 63.4 pass-rush grade, highlighting his balanced skill set when given extended snaps. That performance stands out as a clear indicator of his ceiling as a rotational edge defender capable of contributing on both early downs and passing situations.

Against Nebraska, Harris continued to show pass-rush flashes, earning a 55.8 grade in that category despite limited snaps. While his overall grade dipped in a difficult road matchup at Clemson, the experience gained against a physical offensive front provides valuable developmental reps for a young defender still adjusting to the college game.

Physically, Harris brings an edge-defender build that fits Virginia Tech’s defensive profile. He plays with good length and effort, showing the ability to engage blockers and work laterally along the line of scrimmage. While still developing consistency, his run-defense grades suggest a player who can contribute early in rotational roles while refining his pass-rush plan.

At Virginia Tech, Harris enters a defensive line room that is actively being reshaped through the transfer portal. His addition provides the Hokies with a young edge defender who has already been exposed to a Power Four program and defensive system. That experience, combined with his flashes in run defense and pass rush, gives him a chance to compete for snaps as he continues to develop.

For the Hokies, Harris represents a calculated addition — a former high-upside recruit with remaining eligibility, strong foundational traits and measurable production in limited action. As Virginia Tech continues to rebuild its defensive front, Harris adds another developmental piece with the potential to grow into a consistent contributor over the next several seasons.

