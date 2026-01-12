Penn State Transfer Edge Mylachi Williams Commits To Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech continued its aggressive approach in the transfer portal by adding Penn State edge rusher Mylachi Williams, who committed to the Hokies after spending the 2025 season with the Nittany Lions. Williams will arrive in Blacksburg with three years of eligibility remaining, giving Virginia Tech another young, developmental piece with Power Four experience.

How does he fit with Virginia Tech?

Williams appeared in four games during his redshirt freshman season at Penn State, seeing action against FIU, Michigan State, Nebraska and Clemson. While his overall snap count remained limited, his performance metrics indicate a defender who flashed upside in multiple areas, particularly as a pass rusher.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams posted a 66.6 overall defensive grade on the season. That grade reflects solid efficiency in limited snaps and suggests a player who consistently handled his assignments when on the field. He also earned a 66.9 pass-rush grade, highlighting his ability to generate pressure when deployed as a blitzer or attacking downhill from the second level.

Williams showed his best overall performance against Michigan State, where he recorded a 67.5 defensive grade. In that contest, he also earned a 66.1 pass-rush grade, reinforcing his effectiveness when attacking gaps and closing on the quarterback. His ability to contribute as a pressure piece is a notable trait for a linebacker entering a defensive system that values versatility and disruption.

Coverage was another area where Williams graded well, though he profiles more as an edge rusher. He finished the season with a 61.3 coverage grade, a solid mark for a young 'tweener' edge rusher who is still adjusting to collegiate speed.

Williams’ run-defense grade of 58.8 was more modest, though his positioning and willingness to take on blocks stood out on film. The most glaring statistical weakness came in the tackling category, where he earned a 29.6 grade. Though, that number comes from one game where he had an attempted tackle that he missed. His small sample size with one play as a would-be tackler is what his grade revolves around on that front.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, Williams fits the mold of a modern 'tweener'. He plays with range, fluid movement, and enough burst to impact plays both between the tackles and on the perimeter. His pass-rush grades, in particular, point to a defender who can be deployed creatively as a pressure option rather than being limited to traditional run-fit responsibilities.

For Virginia Tech, Williams represents a calculated portal addition. He is a young, versatile defender with encouraging efficiency metrics, positional versatility and room to grow. As the Hokies continue reshaping their defensive line through the transfer portal, Williams adds another piece capable of contributing across multiple facets of the defense as his role expands.

