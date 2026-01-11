Penn State Transfer IOL Michael Troutman Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues to emphasize rebuilding its offensive line through the transfer portal, adding Penn State interior offensive lineman Michael Trautman as it reshapes its roster for the upcoming season. Trautman, who just completed his true freshman year with the Nittany Lions, redshirted in 2025 and will arrive in Blacksburg with four years of eligibility remaining. The move was first reported by 247Sports.

Trautman stands 6-foot-2 and weighs just under 300 pounds, giving him a solid base to develop as an interior lineman at the collegiate level. While he may need to add additional mass to project as a full-time guard at the ACC level, his size and build align well with the center position. That versatility gives Trautman a clear developmental pathway at Virginia Tech, particularly as a depth option behind returning starting center Kyle Altuner.

With Virginia Tech prioritizing experience and long-term stability up front, Trautman profiles as a developmental piece who can compete for a spot on the two-deep while continuing to grow physically. Interior depth has been a recurring concern for the Hokies in recent seasons, and adding young linemen with multiple years of eligibility has become a focal point of the staff’s portal strategy.

Coming out of high school, Trautman was a three-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 721 nationally, the No. 21 player in the state of New Jersey and the No. 50 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. A native of New Jersey, Trautman earned his first scholarship offer from Penn State in July 2023 and quickly became a priority target for the Nittany Lions’ staff.

Trautman was heavily involved with Penn State throughout his recruitment, taking eight unofficial visits to Happy Valley in addition to one official visit. He also made an unofficial visit to Rutgers, while holding scholarship offers from Pitt, Texas A&M, Duke and several other programs. Despite the interest, Penn State remained the clear frontrunner throughout the process, and Trautman ultimately signed with the Nittany Lions out of high school.

Although he did not see game action during his redshirt season, Trautman spent the year developing within Penn State’s offensive line program, gaining valuable experience in a Power Four strength and conditioning system. That foundation, combined with his positional flexibility, makes him a low-risk addition for Virginia Tech as it continues to build depth and competition along the interior offensive line.

The addition of Trautman underscores Virginia Tech’s ongoing effort to blend high-upside youth with experienced returners as it looks to stabilize one of the most critical position groups on the roster.

