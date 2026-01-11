Penn State Transfer Tight End Luke Reynolds Commits To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has officially landed it's first commitment of the portal in Penn State transfer tight end Luke Reynolds. Reynolds is listed at a top 25 prospect in the portal and will immediately be the favorite for the top tight end spot in Blacksburg. He will have two years of elgibility remaining.

NEWS: Former Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds has committed to Virginia Tech, he tells ESPN. He's the No. 2 tight end in ESPN's portal rankings and the top uncommitted tight end. He's a former Top 100 recruit who has 35 catches for 368 yards over two years. pic.twitter.com/HVB7V70nOA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 11, 2026

Coming out of high school, Reynolds was listed as a five-star recruit by 247Sports, the No. 1 tight end in his class. Over his two seasons at Penn State, he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for 58 yards.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Reynolds will immediately bring talent and experience to the Virginia Tech tight ends room. He has played in 29 carries games, with his best coming against Villanova this year, where he caught four passes for 73 yards. He also had a great game against FIU, catching seven passes for 58 yards.

PFF grades him as around average, with a 62.1 overall offensive grade and a 57.0 receiving grade. He has graded out well as a blocker, though, with a 73.8 pass block grade and a 68.2 run block grade over this past season.

Ty Howle obviously played a massive role in his recruitment. Reynolds entered with a 'Do Not Contact' tag on his portal profile, so schools couldn't reach out to him. He likely knew where he wanted to go when he left Happy Valley.

He has a long-standing relationship with Head Coach James Franklin and Offensive Coordinator Ty Howle, playing his entire collegiate career under those two. The only difference at Virginia Tech will be that Howle is not only his tight ends coach, but also his play-caller.

Reynolds is a huge get. He is a big-bodied, athletic tight end with amazing body control and movement ability. He has clocked as high as a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash out of high school, which has likely taken a step forward over his two years at Penn State, so he might be in the high 4.4 range or the low 4.5 range given that he has put on some weight.

Reynolds is a typical tight end, but is also somebody who can line up in the slot as a safety valve on those short yarded money-downs. He has a 92.4 overall grade when he is targetted within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.

Landing Reynolds is a statement by this staff. They got their guy at tight end, and he is a talented one. He is immediately going to contend for the top spot on the depth chart with Benji Gosnell in the spring.

