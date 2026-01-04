Penn State Transfer WR Jeff Exinor Locks In Visit To Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech continues its expansion of the list of transfer portal visitors with the addition of Penn State WR transfer Jeff Exinor Jr., who just concluded his true freshman season at Penn State. The news was initally reported by 247Sports Kolby Crawford.

Penn State transfer WR Jeff Exinor Jr. plans to visit Virginia Tech, he tells me for @247Sports.



Read: https://t.co/AuY8X8Le1F pic.twitter.com/xbOYoKt3dW — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) January 4, 2026

Exinor arrived at Penn State as part of the 2025 recruiting class and was considered a top-350 prospect nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. A native of Maryland, Exinor drew interest from several Power Four programs during his high school recruitment and took visits to Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Syracuse and Maryland before ultimately committing to Penn State.

Originally recruited as a tight end, Exinor has since transitioned to wide receiver, a move that better aligns with his athletic profile and skill set. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he already possesses a college-ready frame that could allow him to compete physically in the ACC early in his career. While comprehensive high school statistics are not available through MaxPreps, his recruiting evaluations paint a clear picture of his upside.

247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins described Exinor as a natural pass catcher with reliable hands and strong ball awareness. Biggins also noted Exinor’s ability to use his body effectively to create separation and box out smaller defensive backs, traits that could translate well at the collegiate level, particularly in contested-catch situations.

Exinor’s familiarity with the Hokies could play a significant role in his recruitment. He took an official visit to Blacksburg in April prior to his commitment to Penn State and has existing relationships with members of the current coaching staff, including head coach Brent Pry and wide receivers coach Fontel Mines. Those connections may give Virginia Tech an advantage as it looks to address needs through the transfer portal.

The Hokies enter the offseason with clear questions in the wide receiver room after injuries limited production at the top of the depth chart during the 2025 season. Virginia Tech was forced to rely heavily on inexperienced options, and the lack of depth became increasingly evident as the season progressed. Adding a physically developed receiver with multiple years of eligibility remaining could help stabilize the position group moving forward.

At minimum, Exinor would provide depth and developmental upside, but his size and recruiting pedigree suggest the potential for more. With portal spots at a premium, Virginia Tech is expected to pursue his recruitment aggressively, and the staff’s prior relationship with Exinor could lead to a relatively quick decision.

If landed, Exinor would represent another positive step for Virginia Tech in strengthening its footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region while addressing a pressing roster need at wide receiver.

We will have more as this story develops.

More Virginia Tech Football News: