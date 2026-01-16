Penn State Transfer WR Tyseer Denmark Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech football continues to add to its transfer portal haul. Earlier today, wide receiver Tyseer Denmark committed to the Hokies; the 5-foot-10, 180-pound wideout, who is transferring from Penn State, will have three years of eligibility remaining. He will be a redshirt sophomore for the 2026 season.

Denmark was rated by 247Sports as a three-star recruit coming out of Imhotep Charter Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Denmark was given an 88 overall rating and was rated as the 85th-highest ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2024 and as the 10th-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Denmark redshirted his true freshman season in 2024, logging 12 rushing yards on one carry, as well as 28 receiving yards and a touchdown on two receptions. This past season, Denmark logged 28 snaps, per PFF, with 20 coming in the slot. He logged two receptions for 17 yards and finished with an overall offensive PFF grade of 57.8.

Coming out of high school, Denmark was offered by 32 teams, including Virginia Tech, Akron, Alabama, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State (committed), Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Temple, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

The 5-foot-10 Denmark stands as a likely speed-based acquisition for the Hokies, who now have an improved and retooled wide receiver room. Denmark is unlikely to start, with incumbent Ayden Greene and Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown likely to receive the lion's share of reps at wideout. There will be space behind the two, giving Denmark room to fight for snaps with fellow incoming transfers Jeff Exinor (Penn State) and Marlion Jackson (Louisiana Tech), as well as existing incumbent Takye Heath, who manned the slot spot for the Hokies in 2025.

Denmark is the fourth wide receiver in this year's class joining Exinor, Brown and Jackson. Overall, he's the 24th recruit in the Hokies' 2026 transfer portal haul and joins the following list:

QB Bryce Baker QB Ethan Grunkemeyer RB Bill Davis WR Jeff Exinor WR Que'Sean Brown WR Marlion Jackson TE Matt Henderson TE Luke Reynolds OL Justin Bell OL Logan Howland OL Michael Troutman DL Daniel Jennings DL Javion Hilson DL Kamauryn Morgan DL Eric Mensah DL Cortez Harris DL Mylachi Williams DL Randy Adirika LB Keon Wylie DB Cam Chadwick DB Jaquez White DB Kenny Woseley Jr. P Nathan Totten

For our full transfer portal tracker, you can find the full list of both incoming and outgoing players here.

More Virginia Tech Football News: