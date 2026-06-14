Predicting EA Sports' College Football 27 Ratings for Virginia Tech's Defense

This year's iteration of EA's College Football series — College Football 27, the third in the series — is slated for release July 9. Ahead of the release, here's my projected ratings for how each player on Virginia Tech's defense pans out:

Defensive Line

Kemari Copeland - 88

Elhadj Fall - 81

Aycen Stevens - 80

Emmett Laws - 79

Jason Abbey - 79

Javion Hilson - 79

Deric Dandy - 78

Eric Mensah - 78

Samuel Okunlola - 77

Brett Clatterbaugh - 75

Gerard Johnson III - 74

Sherrod Henderson - 73

Mylachi Williams - 73

Randy Adirika - 73

T-Ron Richardson - 72

Cortez Harris - 72

Daniel Jennings - 71

Zeke Chinwike - 70

Kamren Johnson - 70

Garrett Witherington - 69

Grant Karczewski - 69

Thoughts: Phil Steele put Copeland his Preseason All-ACC First Team and for good reason. He is the obvious headliner here after earning preseason All-ACC recognition and entering the year as Virginia Tech's most proven interior defender. Behind him, there's a sizable group of players who could factor into the rotation, including Elhadj Fall, Aycen Stevens and several younger edge options. That's why the ratings flatten out somewhat after Copeland. The top-end talent is there, but much of the room still has to prove it can consistently produce over a full ACC schedule.

Linebackers

Kaleb Spencer - 85

Noah Chambers - 82

Gabe Williams - 79

Curtis Jones - 79

Antwone Santiago - 77

Keon Wylie - 75

George Ballance - 74

Mathieu Lamah - 71

Terry Wiggins - 71

John-Patrick Oates - 69

Thoughts: Spencer gets the nod as the highest-rated linebacker because he's arguably the safest bet on the defense entering 2026. The Miami transfer arrived with Power Four experience and projects as a centerpiece of Brent Pry's unit. Noah Chambers and Gabe Williams also provide intriguing upside, though there is a noticeable gap between Spencer/Chambers and the rest of the room. If Virginia Tech's defense exceeds expectations, linebacker depth will likely be a major reason why.

Cornerbacks

Jaquez White - 86

Isaiah Brown-Murray - 81

Joshua Clarke - 80

Kenny Woseley Jr. - 79

Cam Chadwick Jr. - 78

Thomas Williams - 76

Jordan Crim - 74

Amauri Polydor - 73

Jahmari DeLoatch - 72

Thoughts: White earns the highest rating here after a stellar 2025 season at Troy. White recorded 67 tackles, three interceptions and double-digit pass breakups while grading out as one of the best Group of Five corners in the country. Joshua Clarke — back from an ACL injury that cost him all of 2025 — and Isaiah Brown-Murray round out a corner room that has more proven experience than it did a year ago. White's arrival gives Virginia Tech a relatively concrete CB1 entering the season.

Safeties

Quentin Reddish - 85

Tyson Flowers - 79

Jordan Bass - 76

Sherrod Covil - 76

Sheldon Robinson - 76

Tyrell Grant - 76

Brennan Johnson - 74

Knahlij Harrell - 72

Thoughts: Reddish is the easiest projection on the backend. Before injury cut short his 2025 campaign, he looked poised for a breakout season and remains one of the more talented defensive backs on the roster. Flowers, Covil and Bass all have experience from multiple Power Four programs, giving Virginia Tech a fairly deep, though unremarkable safety group.