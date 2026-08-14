Predicting the Final Score for Every Virginia Tech Game This Season

Three wins. That was the whole return on Virginia Tech's 2025 season: a collapse that got Brent Pry fired after an 0-3 start and eventually handed the keys to one of the biggest names on the coaching market.

James Franklin doesn't lose. Not over a full year, anyway. He's never won fewer than six games in a complete season as a head coach, including the year he inherited a two-win Vanderbilt. He arrives in Blacksburg with a 128-60 career record and a roster he mostly rebuilt himself.

The start of the season should lean kindly to the Hokies, but once they get deep into conference play, that is where Franklin's biggest challenges lie.

Sept. 5 vs. VMI

An FCS opener under the lights at Lane. This is a get-right game, a chance to hand game reps to the new pieces and see who holds up in a live setting before the schedule gets real. Ethan Grunkemeyer and the first-team offense should be done by the third quarter.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 45, VMI 7

Sept 12. vs. Old Dominion

Don't file this one under gimme. Old Dominion walked into Blacksburg last September and left with a 45-26 win, and it wasn't that close: the Monarchs led 28-0 at the half. Franklin's team gets the rematch at home and has every reason to treat it personally. Cleaner quarterback play alone should flip the result, but ODU has earned the respect.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 30, Old Dominion 13

Sept. 19 at Maryland

The first real road test, and a soft one. Maryland has gone 4-8 in each of its last two seasons, and a Big Ten crossover in College Park is exactly the kind of game a rebuilding team needs to steal to build belief. Give me the Hokies in a tight one, decided late.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Maryland 23

Sept. 26 at Boston College

Boston College carries one of the lowest win totals in the ACC at 3.5. That tells you where the Eagles are picked to finish. This is a grind-it-out league game on the road, the kind that could stay ugly into the fourth quarter, but Virginia Tech has the better roster.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Boston College 17

Oct. 2 vs. Pitt

Friday night, prime time on ESPN, Lane Stadium is striped out. It's the best home atmosphere of the year and also the toughest home game to date. Pitt's win total is 7.5, a full game clear of Virginia Tech's number, and the Panthers are building around Mason Heintschel, who wrestled the starting job away as a freshman and now ranks among the league's better quarterbacks. A young Hokies team learning to close still has a lesson or two left. This is the coin flip that doesn't land their way.

Prediction: Pitt 28, Virginia Tech 24

Oct. 10 at Cal

A cross-country trip to Berkeley, and the shakiest win on this list. Cal is no breather. The Bears went 7-6 last season, carry the same 6.5 win total as Virginia Tech and bring back one of the league's best young arms in sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw for 3,454 yards and 18 touchdowns as a true freshman. New coach Tosh Lupoi reloaded the skill positions around him. This is a coin flip, not a cakewalk. Virginia Tech won last year's meeting in double overtime, and I'll trust a maturing offense to steal this one late.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 30, Cal 27

Oct. 17 vs. Georgia Tech

Homecoming, and a step up in class. Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 35-20 last October and opens 2026 with an 8.5 win total, one of the highest in the league. Here's the opening, though: the Jackets lost 2025 ACC Player of the Year Haynes King to graduation and top backup Aaron Philo to Florida, and now hand the job to Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza.

Alberto backed up Fernando at Indiana and has barely played, so Georgia Tech is breaking in an unproven arm even after Brent Key named him the guy. The rest of the roster is loaded, though, and the Jackets are still the more complete team. Close, but the upset bid comes up just short.

Prediction: Georgia Tech 34, Virginia Tech 27

Oct. 24 at Clemson

Clemson stumbled to 7-6 in 2025, its worst mark in 15 years, which is the good news. The Tigers also turn the offense over to Christopher Vizzina after Cade Klubnik's departure, so there's some uncertainty under center. The bad news is it's still a road trip to Death Valley against a team carrying a 7.5 win total and far more talent top to bottom.

Prediction: Clemson 31, Virginia Tech 20

Nov. 6 at SMU

Another Friday nighter on ESPN, this time on the road against an SMU team that carries an 8.5 win total and has spent the last two years proving it belongs among the ACC's best. Kevin Jennings is back after throwing for 3,641 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025, third-most passing yards in the league. A hostile building and one of the ACC's top quarterbacks are. Chalk up another loss.

Prediction: SMU 34, Virginia Tech 24

Nov. 14 vs. Stanford

Back home against the softest opponent left on the board. Stanford's win total is 3.5, and by mid-November a Virginia Tech team fighting for bowl positioning should take care of business without much drama.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 34, Stanford 16

Nov. 21 at Miami

The one everybody circles as a loss, and for good reason. Miami is the ACC favorite with a 10.5 win total, coming off a run to the national title game and a 34-17 win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last season. The Canes are just as scary this time, even with a new quarterback: Duke transfer Darian Mensah, the league's top-ranked passer and a Heisman name, led the ACC with 3,973 yards and threw 34 touchdowns to just six interceptions in 2025. He's throwing to Malachi Toney, who caught 109 passes as a freshman, most in the nation. Hard Rock Stadium in late November against that offense is about as tall an order as this schedule offers.

Prediction: Miami 38, Virginia Tech 20

Nov. 28 vs. Virginia

It always comes down to this one. Virginia went 11-3 last season, reached the ACC Championship Game and pounded Virginia Tech 27-7 in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers' first win in the rivalry since 2019. But UVA is a heavy regression candidate this fall, breaking in new quarterback Beau Pribula with its win total down to 6.5. This time the game is at Lane with the Commonwealth Cup and bowl seeding on the line. Franklin gets his signature Year 1 moment and the Hokies take the rivalry back at home.

Prediction: Virginia Tech 27, Virginia 23

The Bottom Line

Add it up, and you get 7-5 (4-5 ACC), a five-win improvement and a comfortable trip back to a bowl game in Year 1. That's a win clear of FanDuel's 6.5, taking the over but not by much, and it hinges on Grunkemeyer being merely competent rather than special. But the schedule cooperates. The five losses (Pitt, Georgia Tech, at Clemson, at SMU, at Miami) are the games where the talent gap is real. Everything else is a game Franklin is supposed to win, and Franklin usually wins the games he's supposed to.