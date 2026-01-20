Projecting Virginia Tech's 2026 Defensive Depth Chart After The Transfer Portal Closed

Virginia Tech football is in an intriguing position, entering a 2025 campaign where expectations are simultaneously high and muted. It's not unlike many preseasons, but the outlook is slightly more tempered with the high-value addition of new head coach James Franklin.

Here's what I think the two-deep ends up being on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive Line:

Starters: Javion Hilson, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Jason Abbey

Reserves: Mylachi Williams, Emmett Laws, Eric Mensah, Aycen Stevens

Thoughts: Virginia Tech's defensive line is simultaneously proven and unproven. At the tackle spots, both Copeland and Fall are in their final years of eligibility and both should bring needed continuity. However, at both end spots, the starter will be new. I think Hilson grabs the first spot due to his high potential. Meanwhile, I'm projecting Abbey to grab the second spot by virtue of having been in the system for multiple years. This is a position group dented by the departure of edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan, who could have contended for an immediate starting position.

Linebackers:

Starters: Noah Chambers, Kaleb Spencer

Reserves: Antwone Santiago, Keon Wylie

Thoughts: This could be dependent on whether Virginia Tech chooses to bring back the star position that it held during part of Brent Pry's tenure as head whistle. For the sake of continuity, I'm going to list five defensive backs, the same as last year's system — a pair of cornerbacks and safeties apiece, plus a nickel. Spencer could be a fit for the STAR role, though, since he played it before. Jordan Bass, and Gabe Williams would also make sense for that position.

Back to the linebackers: I think for continuity, Chambers and Spencer would start because of their knowledge and tutelage under Pry. If the defense shakes things up in a major way, however, I wouldn't be surprised if Wylie found his way into a starting spot.

Defensive Backs:

Starters: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Jaquez White, Kenny Woseley, Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers

Reserves: Cam Chadwick, Thomas Williams, Knahlij Harrell, Jordan Bass, either Sheldon Robinson or Brennan Johnson.

Thoughts: The cornerbacks room will see increased competition this season and I think that White snags the starting role away from Williams. I think that Brown-Murray's job as the starting cornerback is secured since he was the top defensive player for Virginia Tech last season.

In the safeties room, I could see either Robinson or Johnson fighting for a spot in the two-deep though both could factor in if Bass were to switch to the star spot.

