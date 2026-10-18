Que'Sean Brown's Monstrous Performance vs. Georgia Tech Pushes Him Closer To The Hokies' Record Books

Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown led Virginia Tech's offense in the 34-24 win over Georgia Tech with an incredible line of six catches on six targets for 182 yards (30.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown.

The Duke transfer's 182 receiving yards is the sixth most in a game in Virginia Tech program history dating back to at least 1987.

He also is on track to surpass Isaiah Ford's record of 1,146 yards in 2015 for most receiving yards in a single season in Hokies history.

Brown added 57 punt return yards on two returns, including a 63-yard return in the third quarter that put the Hokies in the red zone. The senior's 251 all-purpose yards in a single game rank eighth in Virginia Tech program history dating back to at least 1987.

"He got the game ball in the locker room, which was big," said head coach James Franklin following the win.

Brown bounces back from a mistake

Brown's 182 yards were responsible for a remarkable 73% of quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer's total 250 passing yards.

"It's super easy to distribute the ball to him because he's a threat at all levels," Grunkemeyer said. "I mean, you see him take the top off the defense. You throw a screen out there; might go for 90 as well. So, he's just such a dynamic threat."

Brown fulfilled that dynamic threat declaration on Saturday afternoon. On just the third play of the game, he found open grass down the seam, and made a guy miss on a juke before scoring on the 60 yard completion.

On Virginia Tech's third drive, Brown took a short drag route across the middle for a 32-yard gain that gave the Hokies a first down. Then, on the ensuing possession, Brown would have another 60-yard completion, where he once again found open grass down the seam, before making several Georgia Tech players miss to move the ball inside the 15-yard line.

Perhaps, more impressively, going into intermission, Brown had already set a career-high — previously 178 for Duke in 2025 — in receiving yards with 180 yards on five catches. Brown was mostly quiet in the second half in the receiving game, only able to haul in one catch for two yards.

His stats in the receiving game were muted, but his presence on the field was noticed, as he added a very important 63-yard punt return in the third quarter that directly led to a John Love 24-yard field goal that extended Virginia Tech's lead to 34-17.

Brown muffed his first punt return attempt in the second quarter, which led to a Yellow Jackets' field goal.

"I feel like I let my team down," Brown said on his muffed punt. "I take a lot of pride in special teams, and I didn't do my 1 of 11 right there. [Coach] told me keep my head up. It's gonna come, and yeah, I just felt like I wanted to make up for that. So the big return definitely helped."

Brown's performance, however, did the antithesis of letting the team down. Three separate plays of 60-plus yards is the perfect example of the player he is, and a teller in why wide receivers coach Fontel Mines wanted him at Virginia Tech.

Brown's season stat line is now up to a team-leading 46 catches and 616 yards, and he has also scored three touchdowns. Saturday's performance of 182 yards is his third game with 100-plus receiving yards this season — 109 against VMI, 147 against Pitt. He had just one game of such during his two years with the Blue Devils.

"You saw him today having those two big plays; punt returns, and then in other weeks, taking screens," Grunkemeyer said. "So, I think he's a super talented player. He's really hard for defenses to to scheme just because of how dangerous he is at all levels, but on top of that, just how good of a person he is. I was talking to you know Coach O'Brien about this the other day, how good of a guy he is, and along with that, just how good of a player. So he's just an awesome guy to have on the team."