Quick Thoughts On Virginia Tech Hiring Brian White as its new Athletic Director

Virginia Tech athletics has its new AD: Brian White. White served as the athletic director and university vice president at Florida Atlantic University from 2018-2026 before coming to Blacksburg. His contract with Tech is set to be five years, $8 million, with a $65,000 relocation bonus to pay for White's moving expenses.

I think that the move is a good one and given that Virginia Tech went through 20 to 30 athletic director candidates before settling on White, the Hokies likely had their fair share of options.

White has a proven track record in men's basketball, too. Under the last two head coaches at FAU, Dusty May and John Jakus, the Owls went 162-100. In 2022-23, May's Owls went 35-4 (18-2), winning the CUSA title and advancing all the way to the Final Four of that year's NCAA Tournament.

Football is more of a question mark, since the post-Lane Kiffin Owls have went 26-43, but with head coach James Franklin at the helm of Tech now, that may not be as much of a drawback. Virginia Tech went 3-9 (2-6 ACC) last season, stumbling to its worst start since 1987 and finishing with its lowest mark by winning percentage since 1992.

Though the Hokies' football prospects have been substandard as of late, White's relative lack of success with the head coaches following Kiffin should not be a major concern, though it should still be a note to reference.

White's arrival also comes at an interesting time for Virginia Tech men's basketball. Mike Young remains one of the most respected coaches in the ACC, but at 63 years old and entering his 25th season as a head coach, transition appears to be getting closer and closer. Whether that transition comes in two years or six, one of the defining decisions of White's tenure could eventually be selecting Young's successor.

Given White's track record in basketball, including the hiring of Dusty May at FAU, that future responsibility is worth monitoring. May is now the head coach of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

White also has experience overseeing revenue generation at schools such as Missouri, Tulsa and Louisiana Tech.

"Our search centered on identifying the right person to navigate one of the most significant periods of change in the history of college athletics and position Virginia Tech to thrive for decades to come," said university President Tim Sands in the release of White's hire. "Brian brings the strategic vision, operational excellence, financial acumen and leadership presence necessary to guide a modern athletics enterprise. He understands where college athletics is headed, and he shares our belief that Virginia Tech can and should compete among the nation's elite programs."

The financial acumen that Sands referenced when announcing White's hiring may ultimately prove to be one of the decision's most important points. Modern college athletics is increasingly becoming a business operation, with athletic directors now tasked with balancing budgets, securing donor support and navigating NIL opportunities. Winning games in the present remains the priority, but generating the resources necessary to sustain success has become just as critical.