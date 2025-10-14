Ranking Every FBS Head Coach Opening: How Do the Hokies Compare?
The 2025 season has been one of the most chaotic in recent memory. The two top teams in the AP Preseason poll are unranked, and one of them is now without a head coach. And with how some seasons are playing out, an already flooded coaching market could expand. Nine teams currently stand without a head coach on the books for the 2026 season. Some jobs may poach high-profile coaches from established teams, while other programs will have to find diamonds in the rough to get things going.
Here's how I think every head coach opening in the country slots in, from most desirable to least desirable.
The golden opportunity for every person in college football. There are no better resources available in the market than Penn State's. The expectations are hefty and almost impossible to fulfill. James Franklin had nowhere near as poor a resume as the other coaches fired. Multiple top 10 finishes in the AP Top 25 poll alongside a preseason ranking of second in 2025 made this opening impossible to predict. Franklin was a good head coach, but his lack of success in postseason play warranted a change.
The Athletic valued Penn State at $1.2 billion, 11th in all of college football. There will be significant movement within their current recruiting class, but Penn State has every resource in the world to bounce back. They have the 14th-most players currently in the NFL.
Any opening within the SEC is a premium one. For a brief time this season, it looked like the Razorbacks could start building something strong. However, this year came crashing down for Sam Pittman. Now, the Razorbacks have just two more wins than losses over the last five years. They don't have Penn State-level money, but they still possess a plethora of money. Their athletic department is lobbying for a raise in funds. If they get that, they could start poaching players from other Power Four programs. It's not the flashiest, but Arkansas should generate plenty of buzz in the market as an SEC team.
The Hokies are a program in need of a boost. The program has proven what it can be when provided with the resources, but the Justin Fuente and Brent Pry eras were a step away from that standard.
Virginia Tech's men's basketball team serves as a good example of the change a single year can make. Last year, the Hokies lost all five starters to the transfer portal and stumbled to a 13-19 record. Head coach Mike Young acknowledged the shortcomings of lsat year's roster and promised to get better. How did he follow up on that promise? By landing Virginia Tech'st first five-star prospect since 2011 in Greek phenom Neoklis Avdalas. Through recruitment and the transfer portal, Young landed four four-star commitments and was also able to retain last year's top player, forward Tobi Lawal.
In addition $229 million will be added to the school's budget over the next four years, depending on the exact philanthropy amount. Its new projected year-to-year total will not only be among the top budgets in the conference, but one of the most highest budgets in the country.
Oklahoma State could be the ideal opening for someone looking to establish their own culture and remain out of the spotlight. The Cowboys program is valued No. 39 in the country and situated in a very favorable location for recruitment. Cowboys fans are eager to see their team get back into the hunt for a conference title. Oklahoma State has also historically been consistent, appearing in 18 consecutive bowl games up until last year. Mike Gundy is a name that's synonymous with the last couple of decades of Cowboys football. However, good things always come to an end. But with the right hire, this school can get right back to its standard of play.
The Bruins are an interesting opening. They have a quarterback who has generated a lot of buzz in Nico Iamaleava, both for on-field and off-field notes. With how offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel has the Bruins moving, he could be a name that sticks around for UCLA. Whoever is brought in as head coach has to be all in on Iamaleava. It's unlikely that he'll be able to turn the program around in one season. Showcasing his peak for future recruits, however, could go a long way for a school that has longed for its next Troy Aikman.
The Andrew Luck-led Cardinals are looking to get going in the ACC. Over a decade ago, Stanford produced some of the highest-profile prospects in the country. Stanford hasn't been the program they were when the Pac-12 was in its prime. Though some may question the team's identity, Luck is steadfast and committed to building the program back up to a contender. The next coach brought in was to do the best with what Stanford has. However, they'll have a little more money to play with next year. They received the biggest gift in the program's history this past week, receiving $50 million from former football player Bradford M. Freeman. Every little thing counts for a program like Stanford, and this could be the spark Luck has longed for.
The Beavers have officially hit rock bottom. When they brought in Maalik Murphy this offseason, there was some increased hope that the team could be competitive. However, through seven contest, he's thrown just one more touchdown than he has interceptions. They haven't had the easiest of schedules, but being winless through seven games doesn't cut it for any program. They were competitive less than half a decade ago, making bowl games from 2021-23.
When the school reopened its program in 2017, it quickly became one of the best feel-good stories in football. From 2017-2022, the Blazers earned bowl game bids in every season. Bill Clark revived the program and built them into a fun team that was a guarantee for a bowl game. Even when Bryant Vincent stepped in upon Clark's retirement, he took them to a bowl game and won. Trent Dilfer didn't make one. The Blazers cut their losses after a 2-4 start and hope to redirect back to their zenith. Dilfer's tenure substantially hurt the school's value and whoever is hired next has to prioritize building that value back up.
Kent State tallied six wins between 2022 and 2024. Rock bottom would be an understatement after a winless season the year prior. The Golden Flashes have been working under interim head coach Mark Carney, who has willed them to two wins. There's very little short-term upside associated with this job. Their last bowl appearance was back in 2021. However, jobs like these are perfect for first-time head coaches looking to get their feet wet.