Ranking Every Hokie I Think Could Be Selected in the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is always a fun weekend for college football fans. It provides programs an opportunity to be represented on one of sports' grandest stages.

It's no secret that Virginia Tech produced a forgettable output last season. The Hokie faithful stayed true to their team and packed Lane Stadium despite the team only tallying three wins. That pride in the stands brought eyes to a weak product, enabling some of the seniors on the roster to gain notoriety. Zero prospects were invited to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. This left their Pro Day as the only true test for NFL scouts. None of this year's prospects are as well-rounded as a Bhayshul Tuten, but some could gain traction on day three.

Among the Hokies who could hear their name called this weekend, here's where I think each of them rates based on the level of player they could become in the NFL.

1. Terion Stewart

Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Terion Stewart (8) runs the ball during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Bowling Green transfer has the most interest among scouts ahead of the draft — and for good reason. Former running backs coach Elijah Brooks was beginning to gain traction as one of the best coaches at the position in the ACC. He prioritized backs who averaged consistent yardage and could extend plays. Stewart was expected to be the lead back, but his lack of receiving upside and sporadic injuries limited him to a short-yardage specialist behind Marcellous Hawkins.

When Stewart did touch the ball, however, he ran harder than anyone on the field. He's a stout runner who runs through gaps like a freight train. His top speed isn't elite, but his burst makes up for his lack of breakaway runs. Stewart's wide base also makes it hard for tacklers to wrap him up in the open field. He doesn't project an every-down workhorse, but I think he has enough raw talent to earn a spot on a roster heading into the preseason.

2. Tomas Rimac

March 27, 2016; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech interior offensive lineman Tomas Rimac working out at the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility. | Credit - Virginia Tech Athletics

Rimac isn't the flashy pick of the bunch, but he might be the safest. In a world where two high-safety looks have stiffened the air raid offenses that took over the 2010s, establishing the run has become essential for a championship-contending team. Look at the last two Super Bowl champions. Kenneth Walker III won the Super Bowl MVP behind a strong offensive line. Saquon Barkley, the year prior, topped off one of the most impressive seasons a running back has had behind one of the best lines in the NFL.

A strong run game starts on the interior, and Rimac proved that with the Hokies in 2025. He was a strong run-blocker in his lone year with the Hokies. His measurables align with NFL averages, and he holds his own against pass rushers. Matt Moore produced prospects who can move around the line at West Virginia, and Rimac looks to be one who could carve out a role in the NFL.

3. Kyron Drones

Oct 24, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) and offensive lineman Aidan Lynch (76) celebrate a touchdown during the first overtime period against the California Golden Bears at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Drones' career in Blacksburg turned into the feeling of missed potential. The team never seemed to fully mold around the talent he flashed as a redshirt sophomore in 2023. The confidence Drones had in that 2023 season appeared to fade and resulted in him becoming a pure runner this past season instead of a true dual-threat.

He has every tool that can captivate scouts, with his frame and run style evoking thoughts of a far more raw Cam Newton. However, he peaked early in college, arguably before he was supposed to. His interviews have all been centered around his abilities as a quarterback. While I think, may enter the league at that position, but he wouldn't be the first Hokie to transition to a skill position. He's headstrong on being a passer in the pros, but will have to have had some stellar interviews with teams. No matter when it is, however, I think a team will take a chance on the prospect of what he could be, just like Pry and the Hokies did in 2023.