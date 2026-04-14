The One Trait That Makes Each Virginia Tech Prospect Draftable

The 2026 NFL Draft isn't expected to be as busy an event for Virginia Tech as it was in 2025. No players were given invites to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, where Virginia Tech was represented well through Bhayshul Tuten and Jaylin Lane last year. Their big performances shot their stock up on the third day of the draft.

They proved how big an impact a workout can have on a player's performance. So with the team's pro day being the only showcase for the Hokies' 2026 draft class, the importance for each player to give it their all was heightened.

Most of the players eligible for the draft this year are projected to be undrafted or late-round selections. Here's what makes each of Virginia Tech's top prospects a target for NFL teams down the board.

1. QB Kyron Drones- High Upside Athlete

Kyron Drones has the ideal build of an NFL quarterback. He has a strong arm, albeit it wasn't showcased in a way that would lead scouts to believe it. His pro day showcased the one thing that's always been appealing about Drones: his athleticism. He's a hard-nosed runner who was the heart of Virginia Tech's redzone offense. The lack of threat through the air limited his abilities against stronger front sevens, but there were some games in which he took over on the ground completely. He hasn't received interest that we know of in moving to a skill position. That doesn't rule out a team giving Drones an ultimatum down the road to change positions in order to have a roster spot. Hokies alum Logan Thomas is one of the more notable examples of this, but the Texas product is set on staying at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

2. OL Tomas Rimac- Run Blocking

Rimac has been a Matt Moore loyalist. From West Virginia to Virginia Tech, he's been a key component of the interior of Moore's unit. Rimac was one of the Hokies' biggest gets in the transfer portal last offseason. The offense wasn't as productive as the team had hoped, but that wasn't at the fault of Rimac. He's a seasoned guard with a hard-nosed ability to create holes up the middle for runners. Moore has produced multiple NFL-caliber interior linemen. Rimac's background in the run game could be enough to add him to his former coach's résumé.

3. RB Terion Stewart- Contact Control

Bully ball was Terion Stewart's bread and butter. He has always been an efficient runner because of his ability to shed tacklers. It didn't matter if he was extending the player behind the line of scrimmage or downfield; defenses knew it wouldn't be an easy task to bring him down. He doesn't flash the level of speed Tuten did. His ability to grind out every yard like the Jaguars' back is something former running backs coach Elijah Brooks prioritized. That sentiment could ring true for an NFL team looking to add some depth to its running back room.

4. LB Jaden Keller- Speed inside the box

The Hokies had plenty of names rotating in and out at linebacker, but Jaden Keller has been one of the more consistent tacklers over the last couple of years. He's not the hybrid coverage linebackers teams tend to prioritize early in the draft. Keller has moved between different positions in the box. The speed downfield projects him to fit best as a run-stuffing outside linebacker on either side of the formation. He has a knack for getting to his spots against the run and shutting down plays. The 2024 season saw this executed best when he led the team in tackles. He was still a top linebacker for the unit in 2025, but the heightened rotations under Sam Seifkes led to him seeing decreased opportunities compared to his junior campaign. Keller should still have a spot on a team's roster during mini-camp and could flash as a rotational defender or special teamer.

5. DL Kelvin Gilliam Jr- Rushing the passer

Gilliam was a bright spot for the Hokies last season on and off the field. He stepped up as a leader after the departure of Brent Pry as head coach and carried the lunch pail out with him in every game afterwards. His character could be enough to win scouts over, but his play will need to make coaches buy into his potential on their roster. He's a textbook three-technique defensive tackle, specializing in pressuring the quarterback and disrupting plays up the middle. The frame of Gilliam, combined with his quickness off the line of scrimmage, profiles him as a weak-side tackle. He didn't see many double teams playing alongside Kamari Copeland, but he has the size to fight through them if need be. NFL personnel will undoubtedly measure his potential to make plays on the quarterback above all else.

6. DE Ben Bell- Explosiveness

One of the more underrated talents on a quiet pass rush, Bell was a strong pass rusher for Texas State before transferring to Virginia Tech. He set the single-season sack record for the Bobcats in 2023 with 10. An injury in 2024 left a bounce-back primed for the 2025 campaign with the Hokies. The numbers don't do his play justice. He has a relentless drive rushing the passer and has had some of the best bursts off the line of scrimmage in the locker room. Unfortunately, size tends to knock EDGE prospects down the board, and the same trend remains for Bell. He's significantly undersized compared to NFL-level pass rushers. Tackles with long reaches could stun him before he can get into his full stride at the beginning of reps. That, combined with his age, could make Bell wait longer on draft day. The motor he possesses is one that every NFL player needs. That alone should earn him interest as an undrafted free agent.