Ranking Every Starting Running Back in the ACC for the 2025 Season
The ACC likes to call themselvels the conference of quarterbacks, but the running backs reign supreme.
Last year, the conference produced some of college football's top products. Names like Omarion Hampton and Bhayshul Tuten headlined the ACC backs headed towards the NFL. There remains a lot of production staying in college for 2025.
Here's how every ACC team's starting running back rank out.
1. Isaac Brown - Louisville
2024 Stats: 165 Attempts | 1,173 yards | 11 touchdowns
Brown had a breakout campaign as a true freshman. He recorded the most rushing yards from a true freshman in school history, breaking Heisman and future NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson's record.
Brown is set for a monster 2025 season. While Duke Watson was very productive alongside Brown, the sophomore projects as the Cardinals' three-down back. Magic is waiting to happen every time Brown touches the ball. He was a walking highlight reel for Louisville and put the offense on his back more times than not.
With Miller Moss taking over for Tyler Shough, the team won't have a rushing threat at QB. All eyes are on Brown to handle a bigger role and take over for that missing production.
2. Desmond Reid - Pittsburgh
2024 stats: 184 attempts | 966 yards | 5 touchdowns
Reid was Pitt's hidden gem. Transferring from Western Carolina, he was brought in with minimal expectations. The Panthers' backfield was wide open for the taking, and Reid did just that. He's a small yet impactful gadget back with some of the best hands this conference has to offer. He may not be a high-volume back, but he can light it up every touch. He finished 2024 with 540 receiving yards to pair with his almost 1,000-yard rushing campaign.
He made his mark on college football in 2024. Reid finished the year with three games of 100+ receiving yards and 50+ rushing yards, the only player in the nation to do so. His dual-threat ability already has NFL scouts marvelling at him. Look for the Panthers to have one of college football's most dynamic playmakers in 2025.
3. Jamal Haynes - Georgia Tech
2024 Stats: 169 attempts | 944 yards | 9 touchdowns
The Yellow Jackets have fully embraced the trenches. The option threat quarterback Haynes King and Jamal Haynes made Georgia Tech a formidable foe in the ACC. Haynes finished 10th in the ACC in rushing yards in 2024. He saw a decrease in attempts from his 1,000-yard campaign in 2023, but remained an efficient back.
Haynes has a natural feel for the game. Georgia Tech did everything in their power to get him the ball in open space. The team could do a better job in 2025 of not letting it see fewer attempts based on the pace of the game. This is a team that performs best when they're in control, and Haynes is the biggest part of that on offense. He's earned an every-down workload and should see an increase in production in 2025.
4. Hollywood Smothers - NC State
2024 stats: 89 attempts | 571 yards | 6 touchdowns
This is more of a prediction rather than a ranking. Smothers didn't see the field a lot in 2024. However, eclipsing 570 yards in under 100 attempts is extremely promising. Out of all the backs in the ACC, Smothers could have the biggest breakout next season. The Wolfpack didn't establish a full-time starter, but after what Smothers did his freshman year, it's hard not to see a bright future in Raleigh.
Similar to Isaac Brown, he had his workload eaten into by his teammate Jordan Watters. Watters is off to the NFL now. The Wolfpack is hunting for an alpha in the backfield, and Smothers can be just that. He's got a perfect blend of size and speed. His ability to carry defenders downfield his ability to run by them. He slowly earned more work as the season went, and should have the staff's full trust in 2025.
5. Gideon Davidson - Clemson
2024 Stats (HS): 223 attempts | 2,054 yards | 34 touchdowns
Davidson hasn't played a snap for Clemson and he's projected to be a top back in the ACC. That's a testiment to his talent.
Davidson had a monster senior year before donning the orange and purple. He was a consensus four-star back and headlined Clemson's recruiting class on offense. He's dominated Virginia football since he was named the starter at Liberty Christian Academy. He was the state Gatorade Player of the Year and led his school to back-to-back state championships.
Dabo Swinney could easily make this ranking look foolish and redshirt him in favor of Jay Haynes. However, he's been quick to praise the potential Davidson has as a Tiger. Phil Mafah had a plethora of action in 2024 and leaves a crater of carries behind. Haynes will likely be the guy in week one, but Davidson projects to take over and pick up where he left off in high school.
6. Demond Claiborne - Wake Forrest
2024 Stats: 228 attempts | 1049 yards | 11 touchdowns
If these rankings were based purely on talent, Claiborne would be a top-three back. The lack of support around him is what will likely hurt his production in 2025. He was a bright spot amongst a dormant season in 2024. The junior is a bruiser out of the backfield. He's a stocky back with intriguing downfield abilities that made him a threat once the Deacon Demons got into the red zone.
However, the bigger threat to Claiborne's success is the rate his offense can push the ball overall. They lost significant talent in the passing game, which was still underwhelming last season. Defenses will focus almost entirely on the work Claiborne will get. He can handle an entire game script and will have some big performances. But the overall inefficiencies will hold back his upside.
7. Mark Fletcher Jr. - Miami (FL)
2024 Stats: 112 attempts | 607 yards | 9 touchdowns
Fletcher performed well behind Damien Martinez in 2024. The Hurricanes are coming off one of their most successful years under their All-American passer Cam Ward. Adding Carson Beck was the most effective way to replace that production. The efficiency of Miami's offense will show how much they'll need to lean on Fletcher.
He showed a lot of potential as the team's RB2. He was efficient when he was brought in and had some good outings whenever he earned the start. He's capable of being the team's bellcow, but it's hard to imagine Jordan Lyle will stay silent after notching some solid playing time as a freshman. Fletcher projects to be the starter week one and looks to hold onto that role throughout the season.
8. Davion Gause - North Carolina
2024 Stats: 67 attempts | 326 yards | 4 touchdowns
The departure of Omarion Hampton leaves a massive workload for Bill Belichick's Tar Heels. Gause saw little work in 2024, but is easily the most experienced back on the roster. UNC's reluctance to add talent to the room emphasizes the role they envision for Gause.
Running the ball has been the core of the Tar Heels' offense over the last few years. Belichick intends to carry that tradition with Gause. A lot is unknown about Gause, but he made the most of his lone opportunity in 2024. His 105-yard outing against Charlotte gave us a glimpse of what could be in 2025. Belichick could easily look towards building a committee. If there was a bell cow for the Tar Heels, however, Gause would be the best case for the role.
9. Ousmane Kromah - Florida State
2024 Stats (HS): 168 attempts | 1,356 yards | 15 touchdowns
There isn't much to say about the Seminoles after last season. Florida State is in college football limbo. They're just two years removed from an undefeated regular season. They had all the momentum in the world, which was halted by a tumultuous 2024. The Seminoles' offense was cluttered with dysfunction. Their run game was almost non-existent, and the pass game could only do so much with a lack of consistency at the quarterback position.
Rock bottom, however, means there's only one way to go. Freshman Ousmane Kromah could be the jolt of energy this offense needs. The four-star prospect looks to be the lead back going into 2025. The raw talent Kromah possesses enables him to make highlights out of nothing. He showcased Ashton Jeanty-level balance between tackles combined with elite elusiveness. His lack of experience is the only reason he falls so low on this list. Even if it isn't immediate, Kromah has a good shot at becoming a favorite in Tallahassee.
10. Terion Stewart - Virginia Tech
2024 Stats: 166 attempts | 868 yards | 6 touchdowns
Bhayshul Tuten was the only consistent component of the Hokies' offense in 2024. Kyron Drones is still capable of having big games, but just didn't put together the season he needed to. Tuten was Brent Pry's failsafe week in and week out. Transfer Terion Stewart will likely fill that role in 2025.
While it's unknown who'll dominate this backfield, Stewart has the makeup of a lead back. He's an explosive and efficient runner who has seen abundant work throughout his career. 2024 was productive, but there was a feeling that he wasn't utilized to his fullest. Some weeks he'd get 20 carries, others he'd see under 10. He'll get a more concrete role in Blacksburg.
If he can handle a three-down workload, Stewart could quickly shoot up this list. The additions of Braydon Bennett and Marcellous Hawkins bring a threat to his red zone usage. Bennett specifically excels on passing downs as a check-down option on top of his rushing abilities. Stewart's game models the role Tuten had in 2024, however. He's likely the best bet to lead this backfield.
11. L.J. Johnson Jr. - SMU
2024 Stats: 74 attempts | 303 yards | 5 touchdowns
Johnson's production doesn't scream efficiency. He was rarely brought in due to the success of Brashard Smith. He's got the makeup of a productive back. When he gets comfortable, he shows quickness off the line of scrimmage and provides the Mustangs with some burst.
SMU hasn't made a commitment to a lead back just yet. Derrick McFall and Chris Johnson Jr. could see an increase in playing time with the lack of a true number one. Johnson looked a lot better in 2023 with more work. He needs to show more reliability out of the backfield. The opportunity he could get in 2025 is just too much to overlook. It'll be hard for the Mustangs to replicate their success from last season, but they'll remain competitive. If SMU's offense continues its pace from 2024, Johnson could have a breakout.
12. Turbo Richard - Boston College
2024 Stats: 55 attempts | 278 yards | 2 touchdowns
Boston College had its ups and downs. They were one of many teams to uncover the flaws of Florida State. Bill O'Brien looked poised for a revival through the first four weeks. Then the offense started to fizz out. The loss of Tommy Castellanos leaves questions at quarterback. Their lead rusher, Kye Robichaux, is competing for a spot on the Detroit Lions. A lot is unknown about this offense, but Turbo Richard is in for a massive overhaul.
The young back is no longer a trick to keep in the back pocket. There's a lot to like about Richard's game. He gets better the more he settles into a game. Don't let his name fool you, he's more than his speed. He's a hard-hitting runner who shines when given the opportunity. Plus, he gives Hollywood Smothers a run for best name in the ACC.
13. Jaquez Moore - Duke
2024 Stats: 32 attempts | 86 yards | 1 touchdown
Moore was expected to leap forward following back-to-back productive campaigns during his second and third years. A foot injury opened the door for Star Thomas to lead Duke's backfield for all of 2024. Now, Moore is getting the reins back with Thomas off to Knoxville.
He was a very efficient runner when healthy and is poised more than ever for full control over the run game. Adding Darian Mensah should give this offense some extra juice overall. Even though Moore is the most experienced back, the Blue Devils are more comfortable using multiple runners. This may limit Moore's upside, but he should see his best season yet if he stays healthy in 2025.
14. Kendrick Raphael - Cal
2024 Stats: 78 attempts | 425 yard | 3 touchdowns
The Golden Bears were gutted this offseason. They lost all of their biggest performers on offense. Fernando Mendoza looked like the golden child for Cal, but he's departed for Indiana. Jadyn Ott initially was the only weapon they had retained, but he decided to join the Sooners during the spring portal. This leaves a ton of work for NC State transfer Kendrick Raphael.
He waited for his opportunity with the Wolfpack for a couple of years. With the team leaning towards Hollywood Smothers, Raphael quickly looked for a new home. Cal will need all the help they can get. Raphael was one of the more productive backs in his recruiting class. He has a slimmer frame, but his track background makes him an athlete worth investing in. His pass protection and pass catching remain unknown, so those traits will stick out early on. Still, Raphael could turn some heads with the workload ahead of him.
15. Xavier Brown - Virginia
2024 Stats: 80 attempts | 488 yards | 1 touchdowns
Browns production may make his placement seem too low. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season and had over 500 yards from scrimmage. He has the burst out of the backfield to make big plays and is very shifty in the open field. However, he had just one rushing touchdown. 2025 will see an increase in work, but he'll still have the same role.
It's hard to imagine Brown has a three-down back. He excels on pass downs but doesn't have the size or technique to hold his own in pass protection. The addition of Chandler Morris suggests the Hoos will have more confidence throwing the ball. These situations will give Brown more opportunities to show improvements as a pass catcher. This Virginia offense currently projects to be one of the ACC's weakest. His big plays didn't come at a consistent enough rate in 2024 to suggest he'll have above-average production this season.
2025 shouldn't be a bad campaign for him, but he might not have the week-to-week production like some of these other backs.
16. Yasin Willis - Syracuse
2024 Stats: 36 attempts | 130 yards | 1 touchdown
Willis remains an extremely raw back. He saw little usage in 2024. The only real tape there is to judge is his high school tape. He has a big frame at 6'1", 226 lbs. He has a natural ability to run through tacklers and has the strength to develop into a consistent pass blocker. His top speed isn't jaw-dropping, but it complements his size well.
What holds him back is his lack of work. His ability as a pass catcher is unknown at the collegiate level. For a pass-heavy offense like Syracuse was in 2024, that's something he'll have to make strides in. The Orange have felt confident in their recruitment when addressing their RB room. However, it's still one of the weaker ones in the ACC. Willis has a good shot at the starting role and has a good opportunity in 2025 to showcase his abilities as a lead back.
17. Micah Ford - Stanford
2024 Stats: 76 attempts | 309 yards | 0 touchdowns
The Cardinal offense was nothing to call home about. Their leading rusher was quarterback Ashton Daniels. Now their unproven starter, Elijah Brown, has a depleted receiving core to throw to. This offense is scattered with inexperience. Their lead back, Micah Ford, has a ton to prove and not a lot to show for it.
Even though it's his second season as a starter, it wouldn't seem like it based on his 2024. He had just four games with double-digit carries. He has good size and stretched the field well for Stanford in his best outings. He needs refinement as a down-to-down back. There's very little expectation for the Cardinal in 2025, but maybe Ford can be a lone bright spot for their offense.