Ranking The Three Most Likely All-ACC candidates for Virginia Tech on defense
Defensive coordinator Chris Marve has done a great job rebuilding the defense at Tech. In 2023, Marve's defense ranked in the top 20 for total defense. Very notably, the defense finished 10th in the nation in sacks with a total of 39.
The Virginia Tech defense was no stranger to the All-ACC teams last season, with Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Dorain Strong making the Second-Team All-ACC and Third-Team All-ACC, respectively. With both of these players returning, and some young guys set to step up in the '24 season, the defense is in a very interesting place.
However, with the ACC scheduled to be at its largest ever, the Hokies will have a decent amount of competition. After Cal and Stanford's moves from the Pac-12 become official, the ACC will have 17 members. Important to note that football is the only sport where this is the case, the ACC will actually expand to 18 teams in other sports, like basketball, but ACC affiliate Notre Dame is a football independent.
Despite that, Virginia Tech still makes a very good argument to have some players receive All-ACC honors, but who has the highest chance of doing so? Here are my predictions:
3. Aeneas Peebles
The Duke transfer is looking to make an immediate impact on the Virginia Tech defense. Despite only receiving one start last season for the Duke Blue Devils, Peebles made a lasting impression on some of the All-ACC voting panel and received All-ACC Third Team honors. I think Peebles does a lot more than what shows up on the stat sheet.
I think PFF agrees, PFF selected Aeneas Peebles to their All-ACC First Team, over fellow Duke DT DeWayne Carter who was starting over Peebles during this time. PFF grades him extremely high in his pass-rush, with his 90.1 pass-rushing grade being the second highest among defensive tackles.
The only tackle rated higher in pass-rush for the 2023 season? That would be 2024 NFL first-round draft pick, Byron Murphy II. Good company.
Frankly, Peebles is set to make an immediate impact at Tech, and if it weren't for a player who might be higher on this list, Peebles could've been much higher.
2. Antwaun Powell-Ryland
This pick shouldn't be a surprise to anybody. Antwaun Powell-Ryland was an absolute beast off the edge for the Hokies last year. He tallied 9.5 sacks, a number good for second in the ACC, and was by far the biggest game-changer on the Virginia Tech d-line.
He looks to fill that same role this year. Especially when you have elite D-line transfers coming in, like previously mentioned, this gives Powell-Ryland an even bigger opportunity to break out next season.
Antwuan is no stranger to the All-ACC lists either, as he was honored by the 2023 All-ACC Second Team.
Which just makes his case for All-ACC even stronger. Athlon Sports released their "ACC Football 2024 All-Conference Team", and put the star VT defensive tackle on their First-Team. Seeing that, I honestly wasn't very surprised, Powell-Ryland is a big candidate for a full-on breakout season at Tech, and it wouldn't be unrealistic to say he's a sure possibility for the All-Conference first team.
1. Dorian Strong
It goes without saying that Dorian Strong was a corner piece of the Virginia Tech defense last year.
Despite matching up with some of the better receivers on some teams, Strong withstood 300+ coverage snaps, despite only giving up less than 10 receptions, and less than 100 yards on the season.
Dorian Strong has shown Tech fans what he is truly capable of in the secondary. He's another player where the performance goes way beyond the stat sheet, even though the stat sheet is already impressive. Strong had three interceptions, including two during the game against Boston College. Very rarely did Strong give up any yards last season, and in 11 passes defended, Dorian recorded 8 pass breakups.
If Strong can put more on the stat sheet this season, maybe he could entice the ACC panel voters to place him on the First-Team. Dorian will be extremely motivated heading into the season, since they underestimated his talent last year, and placed him on the Third-Team.
Big things are coming for Strong and the Hokies defense.